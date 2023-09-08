NC State volleyball kept its six-match win streak alive as it went 2-0 at the Bobcat Invitational in Athens, Ohio. The Pack (7-1) took on the William and Mary Tribe (5-4) early in the morning and then Ohio University (4-4) in the evening, swiftly defeating both.
Game one vs. William and Mary: 3-0
The doubleheader started off at 10 a.m. against the Tribe, and the Pack took care of business quickly and efficiently. Sophomore outside hitter Ava Brizard came out in full force, leading the team with 13 kills and helping out on defense with two block assists. Junior middle blocker Jada Allen led the team with four block assists herself and was a ball of energy on the court as the team took the first set 25-13.
Go off Brizzy😎#TheOnePercent pic.twitter.com/1bxXe4bqEl— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) September 8, 2023
The second set was a struggle for the red-and-white, as the team had to battle in extra points to secure the win. The set went back and forth with neither team securing a long point streak, but eventually NC State secured a 2-0 lead. As the clock ticked down to the third set, NC State was back on its A-game. Junior opposite hitter Amanda Rice tallied up five kills this set alone, and graduate setter Kristen McDaniel put up back-to-back service errors.
The Pack takes the match! 🐺@PackVball | #ACCVolleyball pic.twitter.com/FF3kf1yzyS— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 8, 2023
Game two vs. Ohio University: 3-1
Riding high off of the earlier win, the red-and-white kept the momentum rolling. Rice quickly became the MVP of the match, hitting a career-high 18 kills and finishing the game with six block assists, followed by Brizard with 13 kills.
Big Red with the MONSTER kill😱 pic.twitter.com/etiA6mWQbf— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) September 8, 2023
The first set went to the Pack, but it didn’t come easy. The visiting red-and-white couldn’t get a win streak longer than four points, and there were 13 total scoring ties throughout the 25-point battle. It was in the second set where the team really blossomed. Highlighted by a six-point streak and service aces from Brizard and senior defensive specialist Skye Stokes, the team was in powerhouse mode.
While NC State did drop the third set, it finished off Ohio in set four. NC State relied on Ohio’s errors but eventually it all played out in the red-and-white’s favor. Stokes and McDaniel both notched service aces in this set, with the previous finishing the game with four.
four aces and counting for Skye💪 pic.twitter.com/RyFcyaxNEz— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) September 9, 2023
NC State will stay in Athens to prepare for a morning game against UTEP with first serve slated for 11 a.m., before traveling back to Raleigh for a two-game home stretch against UNC-Charlotte and George Washington on Sep. 12-13.
