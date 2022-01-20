No. 5 NC State wrestling’s top-10 matchup with No. 7 Virginia Tech, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, has been forfeited by the Hokies, according to a tweet from NC State wrestling.
Virginia Tech’s own announcement does not mention COVID-19, but does say that multiple student-athletes were unable to compete and cited current ACC policy as the reason for the forfeit.
According to the tweet, tickets purchased through the NC State Athletics Ticket Office can be enhanced for any other home NC State wrestling event.
The Wolfpack now travels to Campbell on Sunday, Jan. 23 for a 7 p.m. matchup.