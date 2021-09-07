NC State football kicked off its season with a 45-0 drubbing of USF. Let’s cap off the win with some takeaways as the team starts 1-0:
Zero’s a wonderful number
It doesn’t get much better than the performance we saw from NC State’s defense. With 0 points allowed, three turnovers forced and just 4.2 yards allowed per play, the defense lived up to the hype it received this offseason. Metrics are backing up the eye test, as NC State currently ranks No. 5 in the country in defensive efficiency according to ESPN’s Football Power Index — and it’s worth noting that metric adjusts for the strength of the opponent and plays in garbage time. It’s good that the unit isn’t taking time to come together as it faces a tough test in Mike Leach’s Mississippi State offense this weekend.
Zero’s a terrible number
The Bulls weren’t the only ones held to a goose egg last Thursday night, there’s a curious one in NC State’s box score under sacks. Not once did the Wolfpack get Fortin or McClain on the ground for a loss, though defensive coordinator Tony Gibson dialed up the pressure time and time again. This doesn’t mean USF had all the time in the world against NC State, as the defense recorded 10 quarterback hurries to South Florida’s two, just that this is something to keep an eye on. To beat the best teams on the schedule, Georgia and Virginia Tech just gave NC State the blueprint: sack the QB. Georgia recorded seven, and Virginia Tech six, as both teams stifled high-powered ACC offenses. It's early, but this aspect of the defense is still developing.
Jury’s still out on the wide receivers
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary had a solid game, throwing for 232 yards, 2 TDs and a pick, but none of those touchdowns went to wide receivers. The group also only accounted for 147 of his passing yards — and much of that came in the second half with the game far out of reach. In fairness to them, Leary did miss a couple of deep balls early, including a corner route to freshman Porter Rooks and a post route to redshirt junior Thayer Thomas, which would’ve been touchdowns, but the fact still remains that the offense was jump started by the running backs. Again, it’s early, and that’s just something to keep an eye on.
Winning in the trenches
NC State’s new look offensive line got the job done. Starters from left to right were sophomore tackle Ikem Ekwonu, graduate guard Chandler Zavala, redshirt junior center Grant Gibson, redshirt freshman guard Dylan McMahon and redshirt junior tackle Bryson Speas, and while it was tough sledding at first, they found a groove and kept it through the remainder of the game, giving up just one sack and two hurries, and paving the way for a rushing attack which averaged over 7 yards a carry. Keep your fingers crossed that everyone stays healthy, and the O-line should be in for a return to form.
Forgot about Drake
Everyone's sung the praises of NC State’s deep linebacking corps, but the lion’s share went to redshirt sophomore Payton Wilson and junior linebacker Isaiah Moore, who put up gaudy numbers while Drake Thomas dealt with injury. On Thursday though, the tables turned with Wilson out for long portions of the game. In his stead, Thomas showed out with eight tackles, 1.5 TFLs and an interception — all of which led the team. The great and terrible thing about depth is just how good your reserves are, which is exemplified by Illinois transfer Calvin Hart Jr.’s short success after transferring to play for Bret Bielema. Hart would be NC State’s fifth-best linebacker if he was still on the roster, not the Bednarik Award National Player of the Week. Any player in this linebacking corps can be the team’s defensive MVP on any given day, and we should all be thankful we don’t have to juggle that rotation.