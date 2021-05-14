On Friday, May 14, NC State Athletics announced the board of trustees approved a two-year contract extension for Athletics Director Boo Corrigan. This new agreement will run through April 30, 2026.
"Boo has provided exceptional vision and leadership for NC State Athletics since joining the Wolfpack two years ago," said Chancellor Randy Woodson in a statement. "The Board's action reflects NC State's commitment to build on a period of tremendous progress, and ensure that our program is well-positioned to continue helping student-athletes achieve at the highest levels on and off the field."
Corrigan first took over as NC State’s athletics director in April 2019. Since then, NC State has won seven ACC Championships. This year alone, 10 teams finished their seasons ranked.
"I would like to thank Chancellor Woodson and the Board of Trustees for their continued support and for providing this incredible opportunity," Corrigan said in a statement. "NC State and the surrounding community has been so welcoming to Kristen and I, and we want to thank our coaches, staff, student-athletes and the many members of Wolfpack Nation for all they do to make our University so special. We have significant momentum and we are excited for the future of NC State Athletics."