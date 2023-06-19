The NC State men's basketball team looked to upset No. 8 Notre Dame Jan. 25 in PNC Arena only to fall short 81-78 in overtime. After trailing 42-30 at the half, the Fighting Irish slowly climbed back into the game and were able to force overtime play on a bucket by V.J. Beacham with 1.8 seconds remaining in regulation. A last-second 3-point attempt to force double overtime by redshirt junior Trevor Lacey was easily blocked to end the game.