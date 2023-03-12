NC State sent a number of athletes to Albuquerque, New Mexico this past weekend to compete against the nation’s best in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. The Wolfpack women finished sixth overall, the team’s best finish at the NCAA championships in program history. The men’s squad, composed of just three athletes, placed 32nd.
The Pack put on a number of impressive performances over the course of the weekend, but none were more spectacular than junior Katelyn Tuohy’s two national titles. Tuohy won the 3000m and 5000m races with times of 9:10.07 and 16:09.65, respectively, to continue her collegiate unbeaten streak.
Graduate student Sydney Seymour and seniors Sam Bush and Kelsey Chmiel joined Tuohy in the individual women’s distance races. In the 5000m, Chmiel and Seymour claimed fourth and eighth place, respectively. Both women were awarded First-Team All-American honors for their efforts.
The next day, Chmiel clocked in at 9:16.26 to take seventh in the 3000m, and Bush came in just over one second behind her to capture ninth place. Chmiel was once again named a First-Team All-American, while Bush earned Second-Team All-American honors.
Despite the absence of Tuohy, NC State’s women’s DMR team still finished eighth and was awarded First-Team All-American honors in a very competitive field of 12 teams. Bush joined forces with freshman Grace Hartman, graduate student Savannah Shaw and senior Caroline Lewis to record a time of 11:07.72.
On the men’s side, seniors Alex Lang and Joshua Brockman and graduate student Cameron Murray represented the Wolfpack in the 60m sprint and the 60m hurdles. Lang clocked in at 6.59 seconds in the 60m final on day two of competition, claiming sixth place. In the 60m hurdles, Brockman finished in 7.67 seconds to take fifth place. Both athletes earned First-Team All-American honors. Murray did not not advance to the 60m hurdle final but finished in 10th place in the prelims to claim Second-Team All-American honors.
Having finished the indoor season, the Pack will return to action in its first outdoor meet March 17-18. NC State will make the trip down to Orlando, Florida to compete in the UCF Invite.