NC State track and field traveled to Alabama to compete in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 11 and 12. Sophomore Katelyn Tuohy brought home two silver medals in the 5000-meter and 3000-meter races, the top performance by the Pack this outing.
Graduate student Von Douglas competed for the second year in a row in the men’s long jump event, earning 12th out of 16 competitors with a jump of 7.10 meters. Junior Chris Alexander competed in the men’s triple jump event, placing 13th out of 16 with a 15.51 meter jump.
NC State had three women representing it in the 5000-meter race. Tuohy placed second overall, in addition to running a personal best and overall program second-best time of 15:30.63. Junior Kelsey Chmiel placed fifth with a time of 15:36.98 and graduate student Allie Hays ran for ninth place with a time of 15:46.25.
The Pack sent its women’s distance medley team to the championships but the group was disqualified for impeding. The team consisted of junior Sam Bush, graduate student Jada Griffin, senior Savannah Shaw and graduate student Anna Vess.
Tuohy pulled a second silver-medal finish in the 3000-meter race with a time of 8:59.20. Bush came sixth with a time of 9:02.26, with Chmiel right behind her in seventh with a time of 9:04.77. Hays brought up the rear for the Pack, placing 14th with a time of 9:09.82.
The Pack will now compete in its outdoor track and field season, with the first outing on March 18 and 19 at the UCF Invitational in Orlando.