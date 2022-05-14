When sophomore Katelyn Tuohy and junior Sam Bush won the national championship with the NC State women’s cross country team in the fall, that was only the beginning of their stardom.
At the ACC Track and Field Championships, which were held May 12-14 in Durham, both Tuohy and Bush took first place finishes that headlined the performances for the NC State track and field team over the weekend.
Tuohy took home the top prize in the women’s 1500m, clocking the fastest time in the country this season at 4:06.84, which was also the seventh-fastest time in collegiate history and broke a meet, facility, school and personal record.
Bush took home the top prize in the women’s 5000m, and finishing just behind her in second place was none other than Tuohy.
Those two weren’t the only Wolfpack athletes to finish on the podium, however. Senior Hannah Steelman, another cross country national champion, had the Pack’s first podium finish of the weekend, grabbing third in the women’s 10000m, while cross country teammate and graduate student Anna Vess took third in the women’s 1500m behind Tuohy.
On day two, senior Timara Chapman took second in the women’s heptathlon with a score of 5733, good for both a school and personal record, as well as the eighth-best score in the country. Graduate student Michelle Cobb took third in the women’s triple jump, and sophomore Brett Gardner also took third in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.
On the final day of competition, graduate student Jada Griffin took second in the women’s 400m, setting both a school and personal record with a time of 52.27.
The Pack also had plenty of others take Second Team All-ACC honors throughout the weekend.
Beginning on Friday, redshirt senior Ian Shanklin took fifth place in the men’s 10000. Senior Mariah Howlett finished fourth in the women’s 10000m, and graduate student Dominique Clairmonte took sixth place in the same event.
Junior Chris Alexander took fourth in the men’s triple jump, while senior Jamar Davis took fifth in the same event. Junior Jirah Sidberry also took fifth place in the women’s triple jump.
Senior Savannah Shaw took sixth in both the women’s 1500m and 5000m, junior Joshua Brockman took fifth in the men’s 110m hurdles, senior Cameron Murray took sixth in the men’s 110m hurdles, sophomore Marlee Starliper took fifth in the women’s 5000m and senior Nate Kawalec took fourth in the men’s 5000m on the final day of competition.
Also of note during the weekend was sophomore Zach Hughes, who broke the previous school record in the men’s 800m prelims.
Next up, NC State has the NCAA Regionals from May 25-28 in Bloomington, Indiana, followed by the NCAA Championships June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.