NC State baseball dropped the series finale against the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals on Sunday afternoon 6-1.
After back-to-back strong performances this weekend, the Wolfpack (20-8, 5-7 ACC) failed to get much going offensively. To make matters worse, the Cardinals (21-6, 4-5 ACC) gradually established themselves at the plate, which proved to be the difference maker in this contest as the Pack was not able to keep up.
On the mound to start the game for the Pack was freshman left-handed pitcher Dominic Fritton. He was very efficient through the first three innings, only allowing one hit and keeping the Cardinals scoreless. However, this would change in the fourth inning as Jack Payton and Patrick Forbes each hit homers to suddenly give the Cardinals a two-run advantage.
Heading into the bottom of the fourth, NC State was still searching for its first run. With Louisville’s runs earlier in the inning, the Pack certainly felt a greater sense of urgency. An answer came when junior third baseman LuJames Groover hit a double and was soon after driven home by graduate right fielder Trevor Candelaria to cut the Cardinal lead to 2-1.
In the fifth, Louisville grabbed the momentum once more as two batters quickly reached base, summoning a pitching change that saw redshirt senior right-hander Baker Nelson enter the game. Things certainly did not go his way early as an infield error not only allowed a runner to reach first but allowed both Cardinals on base to score, bringing the score to 4-1.
Over the next two innings, Nelson helped keep the Cardinals at bay, holding them scoreless and without any hits while also compiling two strikeouts. However, trouble struck again for Nelson and the Pack in the eighth as the Cardinals loaded the bases on a single and two walks, prompting a pitching change in favor of junior left-hander Rio Britton.
There was not much Britton could truly do as he walked the next two batters, both of which extended the deficit. This brought forth another change on the mound as junior right-hander Sam Highfill stopped the bleeding with the score at 6-1.
In the top of the ninth, another arm saw action as sophomore left-hander Win Scott made an appearance. He put forth an efficient inning on the mound and prevented any more runs while recording a strikeout. Despite the momentum found late by the bullpen, the offense could not take advantage. In the last few innings, the Pack put a few runners on base but ultimately left them stranded each time, rounding out a crushing defeat at the hands of the Cardinals.
After two games this weekend where both sides of the ball appeared to be working well, the Pack couldn’t find its footing offensively or on the mound in this one. Despite multiple attempts to create some noise, NC State was unable to maintain any form of momentum throughout the afternoon.
The Pack will begin a four-game road stretch this Tuesday, April 4 as it travels to Greenville, North Carolina to take on East Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 on ESPNU.
