North Carolina FC traveled to the Great White North and fell to Toronto FC II 3-0 in a battle at the bottom of the table at BMO Training Ground.
The two sides entered the game in 12th and 11th place in USL League One table, respectively, but with the win, Toronto jumped all the way to ninth in the table.
After a cagey, but ultimately uneventful, hour of back-and-forth soccer, Toronto picked a trio of rapid-fire goals to secure all three points.
Toronto’s Kobe Franklin picked up the assist on each of the first two goals and had a hand in the third. Toronto drew a free kick on the side of NCFC’s box and Franklin managed to find a wide open Jon-Talen Maples for the opener.
Just two minutes later, Franklin picked up his second assist as Toronto doubled its advantage. This time, Franklin delivered a cross during open play that found Luca Petrasso open in the box for the volley.
Toronto got its third and final goal of the afternoon following a corner kick from Franklin in the 73rd minute. Franklin’s initial ball was redirected off of both posts before Paul Rothrock finally knocked it over the line.
The first half was a back and forth affair with each side controlling different stretches. While the possession ended in a nearly perfect 50/50 split, Toronto had the majority of the chances, outshooting NCFC 6-3 in the opening 45.
Aziel Jackson nearly bagged a very cheeky goal for NC, but was shown a yellow card after he picked the Toronto keeper’s pocket mid-punt. Jackson’s shot, which would not have counted either way, was blocked by a defender on the line.
NCFC midfielder Peter Peterson was substituted due to injury in the 35th minute and Malyk Hamilton, who entered the game as a second-half sub, had to be helped off the field during stoppage time, adding to NCFC’s growing injury issues.
Despite conceding three goals in rapid succession, NCFC goalkeeper Jake McGuire had a decent game. Across the 90, McGuire made eight saves as NCFC was outshot 21-7. None of NCFC’s seven shots found the target.
NCFC will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 9 as league-leading Chattanooga Red Wolves SC comes to WakeMed Soccer Park.