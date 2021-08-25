After a surprising 8-4 season in 2020 that included a school-record seven conference wins, the NC State football team looks like it has the ingredients for a breakout season in 2021, especially considering that the team is returning most of its starters from a season ago.
While the team may be on the cusp of a breakout as a whole, there are several individual players that may be ready to emerge. One such player that has gotten some buzz this offseason is redshirt sophomore running back Trent Pennix.
A Raleigh native and graduate of Sanderson High School, the same high school that former teammate and current Detroit Lion Alim McNeill attended, Pennix is entering his fourth season with the Wolfpack. In his time at NC State, Pennix has been a part of a roller coaster ride with the team, starting with a second-consecutive nine-win season in 2018, followed by one of the worst seasons in recent school history in 2019 that featured a 4-8 record and a dismal 1-7 conference record, which was then followed by one of the more surprising seasons in school history in 2020.
Pennix has played a relatively small role in the Wolfpack offense so far, recording 36 carries and 15 receptions in 19 games during his three seasons. However, while those numbers may seem small, some of his receptions have been big, as he has scored three receiving touchdowns, including a touchdown reception on a trick play from redshirt junior wide receiver Thayer Thomas against Syracuse in 2019, which may have been the highlight of the year for the team.
One of the main reasons Pennix has received buzz in the offseason is because of speculation that he may play a more versatile role in the offense. With the talented duo of sophomore Zonovan Knight and junior Ricky Person Jr. serving as the primary workhorses out of the backfield, it was up to the coaches to figure out how to utilize Pennix’s skillset. The answer was to have him play multiple positions, which included not only running back, but also wide receiver and even tight end.
“He’s a big kid — he’s 230 pounds,” said head coach Dave Doeren. “He’s got really good speed. He does have great ball skills. He played a lot of receiver in high school. He's just got a unique blend of size, agility and ball skills. We just got to keep him on the field. He's had a lot of minor injuries throughout his career that have never allowed him to be a sustained part of our packages on offense. We're hoping that he can get to be one of those guys that we can count on week to week.”
The shift in role has been an adjustment for Pennix, but he feels as though he has become more comfortable with his new position in the offseason.
“The boys really helped me get comfortable with all the plays, all the formations, all the concepts,” Pennix said. “I feel like we could really do some good things on the field as a whole unit.”
The versatile role that Pennix is looking to have this season is similar to a role that was held by recent Wolfpack great Jaylen Samuels, who totaled nearly 3,000 yards from scrimmage in his career at NC State. Samuels is in the top 10 in school history in career rushing touchdowns, single-season rushing touchdowns, single-season receptions twice and career receiving touchdowns, and is the all-time leader in career receptions. Pennix has even reached out to Samuels, who is now playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, to help get adjusted to his new role.
“I have talked to JaySam,” Pennix said. “I was able to ask him how he was able to manage playing different positions at the same time and how it feels to really be trusted. ... He gave me all the information that I needed, and we just clicked right then and there.”
If Pennix’s new role turns out to be a success, the Pack should be in for a real treat. A Tim Beck offense is one that prioritizes explosiveness, and Pennix has shown in a small sample size that he can accommodate that need.
“Trent’s a very talented young man, very athletic, very fast,” said offensive coordinator Tim Beck. “He’s big, so we felt like we could utilize him with the depth that we have at the running back position… He’s an electrifying player, that’s for sure. He makes a lot of things happen and creates a lot of mismatch nightmares out there.”