By this point, it’s no secret that the NC State men’s basketball team has nearly an entirely new roster. Only retaining a handful players on its roster from the 2021-22 season, head coach Kevin Keatts had to do some serious work in recruiting and in the transfer portal to construct the new-look roster.
A number of transfers have already been added to the team, as graduate forwards Jack Clark and DJ Burns are set to add some much-needed depth to the once-depleted roster. But the most impressive addition to the squad is that of graduate guard Jarkel Joiner.
“Whether we had a great year or a disappointing year, I go back and evaluate things I can get better at, and as a team, we can get better,” Keatts said.
And the squad did get better.
Joiner, a 6-foot-1 transfer from Ole Miss, is primed to make an instant impact for the Wolfpack. His communicative leading style, confidence and dedication off the court only boosts his athleticism, playmaking ability and scoring potential on the court.
Right from the get-go, the graduate fit right in with what NC State aims to do on the hardwood: play hard and play fast. He’ll no doubt be a much-needed addition to the starting lineup for the Wolfpack based off of his high-motor playstyle alone.
“Just the play style … they play fast, and my game excels when playing fast,” Joiner said. “Getting out in transition, playing hard, that’s something I feel like I can relate to.”
What makes Joiner stand out however, is the instant impact he’s had on the locker room. With a revamped roster like NC State’s, it’s certainly a challenge to bond with teammates, establish a repertoire with each other and create chemistry. But this comes secondhand to Joiner, who was able to use his veteran leadership and communication skills to help build chemistry with the team.
“I love to talk, I love to communicate,” Joiner said. “This team is amazing to be around. I’m very vocal; I like talking to my teammates, being communicative and learning from my teammates from day one was the goal.”
As soon as he touched down in Raleigh, Joiner was determined to make an impact. And he did, using his talkative and social personality to his advantage, playing a major role in gelling an amalgamation of players into a unified squad in mere months.
Keatts has also taken note of Joiner’s chatter, and like the rest of the squad and staff, looks to his graduate transfer as a leader, no matter how much he may talk his coach’s ears off.
“He talks all the time,” Keatts said. “So if you're going to be a guy that talks all the time, you might as well be a leader, and I’ve seen some good stuff. He’s got a tremendous personality.”
This infectious personality, leadership style and expert communication all comes naturally for Joiner. He’s used it all his life, and now, he’s putting his skills to use as the red-and-white gears up for a new season.
“I like to talk all the time, be communicative, talk to my team on and off the court,” Joiner said. “I was just raised like that.”
NC State will undoubtedly need Joiner’s veteran leadership if it’s to find success in the much-anticipated 2022-23 season. While the finished product of the recreated roster is still yet to be seen on the court, it seems like Joiner and the rest of the squad already have the chemistry part down.
“We’ve got great chemistry, great energy,” Joiner said. “At practice, we’re very competitive, hardworking, and we’re looking to have a better year.”
Determined to help lead his new team to success this season, the Wolfpack is set to reap the benefits of Joiner’s leadership and communication efforts. It’s impressive how much of an impact he’s had already, and when it’s all said and done, Joiner captaining the NC State crew might just be what takes to right the red-and-white’s ship.