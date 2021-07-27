The North Carolina Courage announced a group of new investors on Tuesday, July 27. Included in the new group of investors is NC State football legend Torry Holt.
“I believe my investment with the Courage is also an investment in the youth and my community,” Holt said in a statement. “The Courage are one of the best professional soccer clubs in the world, on and off the field. The Courage principles of winning, growing the game, equity, diversity, and investing in our community are all things that I believe in. I am honored to be a part of the team.”
Both of Holt’s daughters participated in the NC Courage Academy youth program and both will be following in their parents’ footsteps as NC State athletes, playing for the NC State women’s soccer team like their mother Carla. The eldest of the two daughters, Brianna, is a freshman at NC State this fall and her sister Brooklyn announced her commitment to play at NC State in October 2020. Holt’s son also attends NC State.
The other investors announced on Tuesday were Jim and Sue Datin; KS 5-3 LLC (Kane Realty); Billie Redmond and Kemp Harris; John and Teresa Karaffa; Brooke Woody; Milan and Stephanie DiGiulio; and Maryanna Quigless and Rotimi Opeke.
“I am so proud to welcome this incredible group of investors to the Courage ownership,” Steve Malik, owner and chairman of the North Carolina Football Club said in the release. “They all bring such unique perspectives and backgrounds, while still perfectly aligning with the goals of the club – to invest in the future of the women’s game and promote positive social change now, and for generations to come. I am thrilled to collaborate with such a talented and diverse group of individuals, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact they will each have on the club.”
Earlier this year, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and another group of investors were announced as members of the Courage's ownership group in January and May, respectively. Including the most recent announcement, the Courage’s ownership group is now:
Steve Malik
Naomi Osaka
Capitol Broadcasting Company, Inc.
Ashlie and Michael Bucy
Sara and R. James Toussaint
Jim and Sue Datin
3 B’s Legacy LLC (Torry Holt)
KS 5-3 LLC (Kane Realty)
Billie Redmond and Kemp Harris
John and Teresa Karaffa
Brooke Woody
Milan and Stephanie DiGiulio
Maryanna Quigless and Rotimi Opeke