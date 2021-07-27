Former NC State wide receiver Torry Holt celebrates his induction into the College Hall of Fame by catching one final pass in Carter-Finley Stadium from fellow Wolfpack alum Mike Glennon during a stoppage in play of the Wolfpack's 16-10 home win against the Syracuse Orange on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Holt will be inducted on Dec. 10, 2019, after a distinguished career at NC State where he still holds numerous ACC records, and an 11-year career in the NFL with multiple All Pro seasons and a Super Bowl championship. His senior season of 1998, he totaled 1,604 receiving yards, and his average of 145.8 yards per game is over 20 yards better than any other receiver in ACC history.