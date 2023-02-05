NC State football’s 2023 recruiting class features a number of exciting offensive prospects. The Pack added plenty of speed and athleticism to its lineup and could have a dangerous offense when these players earn spots in the lineup.
Lex Thomas, Quarterback
Heritage quarterback Lex Thomas comes to NC State with high expectations after his brothers — Thayer and Drake Thomas — were two of the Pack’s best players during the 2022 season. At 5-foot-11, Thomas is a bit undersized, but that shouldn't concern fans too much. Former NC State quarterback Russell Wilson is also 5-foot-11 and went on to win Super Bowl XLVIII.
Thomas is a dual-threat quarterback that has a great sense of avoiding the rush and making the most from a broken play. He’s also difficult to tackle, making him a dangerous runner. If and when Thomas eventually takes over the Wolfpack’s offense, opposing defenses will have to account for his ability to scramble, which can limit how opponents cover receivers.
It hasn’t been Heritage’s night so far, but Lex Thomas just broke through multiple tackles and stiff armed a New Bern defender into the ground. pic.twitter.com/8Rfrgt6kf2— Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) August 14, 2022
Javonte Vereen, Tight End
Javonte Vereen, a tight end from Havelock High School, is a high upside prospect for the Pack that can line up in multiple spots.The versatile playmaker lined up as a tight end, outside receiver and in the wildcat formation for his high school. Vereen’s versatility is his greatest weapon and allows the Wolfpack to use him to take advantage of mismatches in the defense.
Adding to his impressive skill set, Vereen has a knack for winning jump balls. Similar to former Wolfpack receiver Devin Carter, Vereen positions himself between the defender and the ball to give himself the best shot to bring it in. He is also a dedicated blocker that helps open up holes in the run game. Regardless of where Vereen lines up, he’ll be a boon to the Wolfpack’s passing and rushing attacks.
@JavonteVereen @CoachCalebKing1 @CoachAllen1660 @CoachTBC pic.twitter.com/24YLsGiCUv— Jonathan Williams (@johnnycash252) August 27, 2022
Kevin Concepcion
Kevin Concepcion is an explosive receiver from Chambers High School that mesmerizes fans with his highlight reel. He’s particularly dangerous after the catch — making defenders miss while pulling away from others with his speed. Despite being only 5-foot-11, Concepcion shows an ability to break tackles, making him even tougher to bring down.
Like Vereen, Concepcion can line up in multiple spots. While projecting as a slot receiver with his size, Concepcion lined up with frequency outside, where he found success on go routes. Concepcion’s speed allows him to blow by defensive backs. He can also be used on special teams as a punt returner, where his speed and ability to evade defenders can help flip field position.
Kevin Concepcion (@Kcthekid2) for six! He’s putting together a great game already. pic.twitter.com/9KaBs7Tkrv— Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) August 26, 2022
Darion Rivers
West Charlotte High School’s Darion Rivers is NC State’s highest rated offensive line commit, per 24/7 Sports’ composite rankings. Primarily playing right tackle, Rivers has already flashed potential to be a quality player, especially as a run-blocker. Although he’ll need time to develop and bulk up to compete at the collegiate level, Rivers bulldozed defensive linemen to create gaping holes in the run game at West Charlotte.
As a pass blocker, Rivers is strikingly quick and should be able to handle edge rushers that rely on speed. While quickness isn’t typically associated with an offensive lineman, Rivers’ speed will help him keep the pocket clean for the quarterback. Adding more strength and size to his frame will allow him to develop a more balanced skill set in pass protection.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ NC State Darion Rivers has been impressive all morning @DarionRivers34 | @RivalsFriedman | @NCStateRivals | @RivalsCamp pic.twitter.com/uOATSdUY3Z— Rivals (@Rivals) March 20, 2022
Kendrick Raphael
Running back Kendrick Raphael, out of Naples High School in Florida, is one of the Pack’s top out-of-state commits in this recruiting cycle. The speedy back benefits from his background in track and field. Once Raphael gets away from defenders, a touchdown is almost guaranteed.
Raphael is also difficult to bring down — he can bounce off defenders, breaking away towards the end zone. He also knows when and where to cut and turn up field, rounding out his game as a rusher. With his well-rounded skill set, Raphael is an exciting prospect that could earn playing time early.
NC State landed a commitment from four-star RB Kendrick Raphael on Tuesday. @RWrightRivals breaks down what Raphael is bringing to the Wolfpack: https://t.co/L794cfZ0Z5 pic.twitter.com/ti8tzu4sRc— Rivals (@Rivals) November 29, 2022