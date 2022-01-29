Timara Chapman Jumps Hurdle

The NC State track and field team had another record-breaking and successful weekend at the Bob Pollock Meet in Clemson, South Carolina Jan. 28-29.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the weekend was senior Timara Chapman’s day-one performance. She placed fifth or higher in all of her events, including a first-place finish in shot put and third place in both high jump and 60-meter hurdles. With 4008 total points, she broke the NC State pentathlon record and earned a top-10 national mark for a second-place finish. 

Redshirt senior Mikieja Covington finished fifth in the pentathlon including a PR in long jump with 5.87 meters. 

On the men’s side, graduate student Von Douglas was one of the other Wolfpack athletes to be represented on the podium throughout the meet with a PR of 8.08 meters in the men’s long jump for the second-best mark in program history and a first-place finish. 

Junior Chris Alexander set a new PR of his own in the men’s triple jump at 15.78 meters for another first-place podium finish for the Pack while tying for 12th-best in the nation and recording the record for seventh-best in school history

Numerous other athletes set personal records throughout the weekend highlighted by graduate student Jada Griffin who ran a 55.03 in the women’s 400 meter for the second-fastest time in school history, and all three representatives in the men’s 800 meter, who each recorded a PR. Sophomore Jake Toomey came out just ahead with a 1:52.44 run while sopohmore Zach Hughes ran a 1:53.08 and freshman Grant Howlett ran a 1:56.05. 

Also of note was the performance of the NC State women’s long jumpers, who saw three more personal records broken over the weekend. Junior Jirah Sidberry recorded the seventh-best jump in school history at 6.20 meters while sophomore Nahsheeda Facey grabbed a mark of 5.46 and freshman Zahra Bichara earned a 5.43.  

As the team continues its indoor season, it will travel just a few hours down the road to Winston-Salem, NC for its next meet to compete in the Camel City Invitational Feb. 4-5. 

