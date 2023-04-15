All except for one inning, Logan Whitaker was lights-out.
The redshirt junior right-hander was on a tear, retiring every batter he faced from the third to the eighth inning, as well as the first inning.
But it was the second inning that nearly cost his team the game. Whitaker gave up three runs on four hits, an anomaly in an otherwise perfect night.
Luckily for him, his teammates worked wonders with the long ball. NC State baseball scored all of its runs off three monumental homers, leading to a series-clinching 4-3 win over Florida State.
For the second straight night, the Wolfpack (23-11, 7-9 ACC) had an early hole to dig itself out of against the Seminoles (13-21, 4-13 ACC). After a 14-run explosion the night prior, it was a two-run blast by graduate center fielder Parker Nolan sandwiched between two solo shots from junior third baseman LuJames Groover — including the game-winner in the eighth — that did the trick.
“We've been able to persevere and be able to make those runs when needed,” Groover said. “I think us having that common goal — playing for the person next to us — allows us to put things together because it's bigger than just us as an individual. I think that allowed us to go out there and just keep playing well as a team.”
Like the night before, the Seminoles got out to a quick lead by ambushing Whitaker in the second. After a quiet first, Florida State had runners at the corners in the blink of an eye and capitalized. A sacrifice fly, a double and a single brought the tally to 3-0 — the beginnings of what could have been a dismal night for Whitaker and the Wolfpack.
But from there on out, Whitaker was flat-out phenomenal. There was simply nothing Florida State could do against him after their three runs as Whitaker retired the final 19 batters he faced, recording eight strikeouts in a career-high eight innings pitched and 107 total pitches.
“I just kept telling myself to keep making good pitches,” Whitaker said. “You can't let little stuff like that rattle you when you know that you gotta keep going for your team. It was just huge for me to keep the mindset of, ‘I gotta make a good pitch here, a good pitch here and a good pitch here.’ That was what kept me in the game today.”
While NC State looked like it was about to assert its authority early with two singles to start the first inning, the Pack couldn’t capitalize, and the team’s only run through the first five innings came on Groover’s first deep ball — a solo shot in the bottom of the third.
The next few innings were quiet for both sides, but graduate center fielder Parker Nolan broke the silence with the crack of his two-run, game-tying bomb in the sixth inning. Nolan’s eighth home run of the season made it a brand new ball game, but that didn’t mean Whitaker let up on the mound.
As the righty continued to deal, the deadlock was broken just two innings later by Groover’s second home run. The junior got what he wanted early on and took Florida State deep again to lead off the frame. The no-doubt homer was powered right over the opposing bullpen and got all of Doak Field on its feet.
AND. JUST. LIKE. THAT!!!!!!!!!!!!GINO HITS A NO DOUBT DINGER TO GIVE US THE LEAD IN THE BOTTOM OF THE 8TH!!!!!!!!LETS. FREAKING. GOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!🐺🐺🐺🐺💯💯💯💯‼️‼️‼️‼️💣💣💣💣🚨🚨🚨🚨🐺🐺🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/ETPgPbK6Lu— Tuffy Talk (@TuffyTalkNow) April 16, 2023
“My team, they depend on me, I depend on them for a lot of things, and I just love coming through,” Groover said. “Even just going up there, the crowd today was just phenomenal — just feeding off that energy makes you feel unstoppable. When I went up there for my last at-bat, when the crowd just started going crazy, it honestly felt like it was almost automatic.”
After the go-ahead score, head coach Elliott Avent gave the go-ahead to junior right-handed pitcher Sam Highfill to shut the door on the Seminoles. The beloved Highfill was met with a standing ovation from the crowd, and he kept those fans on their feet by flaming two strikeouts in a near-seamless frame. By the final pitch, there was nothing Florida State could do but watch as the stands erupted and the Doak was cast into red by the lights overhead.
“We’ve gutted a couple wins out, and we’ve got to start playing — we talked about it the other day — with a little more sense of urgency,” Avent said. “Every out, every inning, everything’s important. If we’re going to make a run to be in the postseason, we know we’re in good shape, but you never know. We’ve seen what’s happened in the past, and we don’t want to leave that up to chance.”
Doak was ELECTRIC tonight 🚨 pic.twitter.com/hRll9c4nVn— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 16, 2023
The Wolfpack will go for the sweep over the Seminoles in the series finale on Sunday, April 16. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at Doak Field.
