Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to sexual assault.
A third former NC State athlete has sued the University alleging he was sexually abused by NC State’s former director of sports medicine, Robert Murphy Jr., under the guise of treatment, the Associated Press reported.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Friday and accuses NC State of failing to protect the plaintiff — who is listed as “John Doe” to protect anonymity — from sexual abuse by the former trainer and of being “deliberately indifferent” in acting on concerns about Murphy’s conduct.
In an email statement, University spokesperson Mick Kulikowski said NC State is reviewing the lawsuit and will determine appropriate next steps, and as this is a pending legal matter, the University cannot speak specifically to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit filed Friday is the third which accuses Murphy of sexual abuse. The first was filed in late August by former NC State men’s soccer player Benjamin Locke, who came forward publicly. The second lawsuit was filed in February.
If you or someone you know is experiencing relationship violence, sexual violence, stalking or any other form of interpersonal violence and are in need of advocacy services, the NC State Women’s Center has trained advocates available to offer crisis intervention, emotional support, resources and referrals. Students can contact the 24/7 Sexual Assault Helpline at 919-515-4444 or email ncsuadvocate@ncsu.edu to schedule an appointment with an advocate.
Advocacy services through the NC State Women’s Center are available for all students inclusive of all gender identities and sexual orientations.
For more information on advocacy services, please visit go.ncsu.edu/supportsurvivors. If you would like to talk to a confidential resource, you can also connect with the NC State Counseling Center at 919-515-2423. You may also visit go.ncsu.edu/safe for additional information on resources and reporting options.
