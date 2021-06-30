There are some performances so special, so memorable that they become ingrained in the history of a program or institution, and Sam Highfill’s 2021 College World Series was one of those performances.
An NC State fan from a young age, he gave it his all in two games against the reigning champs.
“It's everything I dreamed of as a kid,” Highfill said. “I remember going to NC State baseball games when I was 6, 8, 10 years old and wishing I was able to be out there with them. I watched them come to the College World Series in 2013. And it's been a lot of fun.”
In game two of the Pack’s CWS run, Highfill went toe-to-toe with one of the top pitchers in the country, Jack Leiter, and not only held his own, but kept Vandy off the board, leading the Wolfpack to a 1-0 win. In 7.2 innings of work, Highfill struck out seven and allowed just four total baserunners.
“Jack Leiter was really, really good tonight,” said NC State head coach Elliott Avent. “[Sam] could tell that [Leiter] was really on tonight and we weren't going to get anything. So for Sam to keep this offense at Vanderbilt at bay to allow us a chance, it was just unbelievable what he did tonight.”
While that performance alone might have been enough for Highfill to cement himself in the hearts of Wolfpack fans for years to come, he wasn’t done just yet.
With the second game against Vanderbilt delayed for over an hour and the Pack forced to play with just 13 players, Highfill changed positions.
“I found out… probably around 1:00, that there was a chance I was going to play first base today.” Highfill said after the second Vanderbilt game. “And I wanted to. I looked at it as more of an opportunity than a problem that we had half our team. But I wanted to be a guy who stepped up.”
Prior to the Pack 13 game, Highfill had just five collegiate at-bats to his name and hadn’t stepped into the batter's box in a game since March 4, 2020.
“First of all, he's gotten zero work as a hitter,” Avent said. “We went to him and we found out we were going to play and see if he wanted to go up to the cage and take a couple swings. He was excited.”
Hitting leadoff in the third inning, Highfill was the first Wolfpack batter to not strikeout swinging against Rocker, knocking a single down the right field line.
One hit wasn’t enough for Highfill, though.
Going against one of the best pitchers in the country, Highfill, who entered the game with fewer collegiate at bats than he had strikeouts in the previous game, went 3 for 4 with three singles.
“He's just a baseball player,” Avent said after the second Vanderbilt game. “Baseball players do things in baseball games. And Sam Highfill is a baseball player. And if we would have taken the lead there he was going to close the game. If this game would have got extended going to extras, then he would have been at third base. He's just a baseball player. And he's smart.”
While Highfill and the rest of the Pack 13 couldn’t get the win, this performance firmly secured their place in not only the history of the Wolfpack, but the history of the College World Series.
Wolfpack fans won’t soon forget The Legend of Sam Highfill.