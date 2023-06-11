For a team that failed to qualify for the NCAA tournament in 2022 and almost missed this year’s postseason, NC State baseball’s performance at the Columbia regional wasn’t half bad. After shutting down Campbell 5-1 in its first outing, the red-and-white went on to drop a 6-3 contest against South Carolina and lose 11-1 in its second game against the Camels.
So the question remains: what went right in the first game that the Wolfpack failed to replicate in the second and third games?
Game 1: Campbell
NC State got off to a strong start both on the field and in the batter’s box, as junior third baseman LuJames Groover set the tone during the contest. The junior, who was just the second batter to step up to the plate, launched a home run to center field to grant the Pack a 1-0 lead. The red-and-white didn’t look back from there, piling on two more runs in the third and holding the Camels scoreless until the sixth inning. Another home run from Groover in the seventh and yet another from graduate center fielder Trevor Candelaria in the eighth brought the final score to 5-1.
That ball was crushed! 😱
Needless to say, the Wolfpack shined offensively, notching ten hits, including three doubles and three home runs. This feat is particularly impressive given that Camels’ pitcher Cade Kuehler is the No. 15 overall prospect in the MLB draft according to Prospects Live. Despite averaging seven strikeouts per game in 2023, Kuehler only struck out five NC State batters.
On the other hand, the Pack’s pitchers performed very well on the mound, letting up ten hits and totaling eight strikeouts. The cumulative efforts of junior lefty Rio Britton, junior righty Justin Lawson and redshirt junior righty Logan Whitaker limited a Camels team that averages 9.8 runs per game to just one. Efficient fielding by the rest of the team did a great deal to limit what Campbell was able to do offensively when they were able to make contact.
Game 2: South Carolina
Despite a stellar performance against Campbell the day before, NC State wasn’t able to get it done against the Gamecocks. The game got off to a slow start for both teams as neither squad was able to score in the first or second inning.
Unfortunately for the Pack, South Carolina struck first and struck hard, sending a home run to left field to collect two runs in the third. The Gamecocks tacked on four more runs in the fifth inning and kept the red-and-white off the scoreboard until the sixth, when a single from sophomore catcher Jacob Cozart sent Groover home. Later that inning, sophomore left fielder Chase Nixon whacked a double to center field to bring Cozart and designated hitter Cannon Peebles across the plate. However, the Pack’s efforts were too little, too late as South Carolina hung on to its 6-3 lead for the remainder of the game.
Building off of an excellent performance against Campbell, NC State’s pitching staff got off to a strong start, with junior righty Matt Willadsen striking out four batters in the first two frames. However, a string of walks by Willadsen later in the game allowed South Carolina to gain a great deal of momentum that would carry them through the remainder of the contest.
Despite totaling 12 hits, the Wolfpack couldn’t match South Carolina’s offensive output. Seven strikeouts kept the Pack at bay and efficient fielding by the Gamecocks limited scoring opportunities.
Game 3: Campbell
The red-and-white’s scoring struggles continued into its third and final game of the Columbia regional, when the Camels proved themselves to be deserving of their then-No. 12 ranking from D1 Baseball and showed that the previous match up with the Wolfpack was a fluke. After nailing a home run off of the very first pitch of the game, Campbell coasted to an 11-1 victory. The Camels held the Pack scoreless until the seventh inning when a single from Peebles drove in the team’s only run of the game.
The contrast between this game and the previous matchup between the two teams was glaring, not only on the scoreboard, but also on the mound and in their base running. Despite notching seven strikeouts, NC State allowed a whopping 16 hits, including three home runs en route to the 11-1 loss.
Offensively, NC State totaled 11 hits, but time and time again, the Pack failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities when it was fortunate enough to get into scoring position, running into double plays and stranding runners on base. This very different game against the same team it had played just two days prior is indicative of an issue that has plagued the Pack at critical moments all season and ultimately led to its demise: the inability to find consistency when it’s needed the most.
