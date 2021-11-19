Not all goals look the same, but they all count the same.
The Carolina Hurricanes (13-2-0) exemplified this on Thursday, Nov. 18 when they handed the Anaheim Ducks (10-5-3) their first loss since Oct. 29. A nifty cross-ice pass by center Martin Necas set up defenseman Ethan Bear for the game-opener and his first goal as a Hurricane, while a scrappy game-winning goal by center Seth Jarvis put the Canes ahead 2-1 with 10:26 to go.
“Missing that penalty shot kind of sucks so I was happy I could get one back to the boys,” Jarvis said. “Coming out with two points especially here in Anaheim, they've been hot, which is obviously the main goal.”
Jarvis made mention that his go-ahead goal had a redemption arc to it as well. With 18:40 left in the third, Jarvis earned a penalty shot after Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler held him up on a breakaway chance. Jarvis could not capitalize on the opportunity however, making a ham-handed effort on net and never really testing netminder John Gibson.
Canes goaltender Frederik Andersen made some key saves of his own, especially early on. Carolina surrendered 17 shots in the first period, the most it has allowed in a single period all season, but Andersen held the Ducks to just one goal in the opening 20 minutes before battering down the hatches for the latter 40.
“They threw a lot of pucks at me, especially early,” Andersen said. “I think they didn’t think that we were ready for that, but the guys did a good job of boxing out and clearing out the rebounds when there were some.”
The name of the game was the forecheck for both sides, as the Ducks and the Hurricanes skated up and down the ice generating shot after shot, but only three goals resulted from those 63 combined shots. Anaheim kept its forecheck physical as well, racking up 28 hits compared to the Canes’ 14.
“They’re the hottest team in the league and you could see why,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “We don't get to see them very much over the last couple of years. You could see why their record is what it is and why they were on that run.”
Nevertheless, the Ducks are the latest victim of a surging Hurricanes squad that sits top of the league in points percentage. Carolina will stay on Pacific Coast time when it takes another talented west-coast team in the Los Angeles Kings, who have 15 points in their last 10 games.
Puck drop against the Kings is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 20.