Is this your first year going to football games? We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know to maximize your experience, for both hardcore and casual fans. Editor-in-Chief and football beat writer Jaylan Harrington has answers for the purists, while staff writer Austin Dunlow answers for the non-football inclined.
Do you tailgate? What is a piece of advice you wish someone gave you before your first one?
Jaylan: I do not.
Austin: Eat before and bring your cup with you. You should definitely still get a student ticket and check in after the tailgate. If you do, you’ll get extra points that give you a better chance to get a ticket if you actually want to go to a game in the future.
Which games are the best to attend?
Jaylan: You should attend all of them, but Clemson and UNC are the two games no State student should miss. Those are two of the hardest games on the schedule, and they’ll have some raucous environments.
Austin: Personally, I like to avoid the weekday games, but it just depends on you. If you don’t want to be up early (like super early if you’re tailgating), don’t go to the morning games. If you don’t want to be out at night, then don’t go to the night games.
What should I wear/bring with me?
Jaylan: Athletics is pretty good at announcing what color students should wear to each game, usually red, but sometimes black or white. You really don’t need anything else besides your phone and wallet, and of course, your student ID to get in.
Austin: Please wear comfortable shoes. Don’t wear any kind of heels if you plan on tailgating because you will have to walk across some rocks and walk a bit to the stadium. Bring a student ID. They generally don’t check the picture or name with the ticket, just that you have one. Bring a mask!
How early should I get to the stadium?
Jaylan: I don’t remember exactly when gates open, but I’d say to get there an hour before kickoff. That way you get to watch the teams warm up and, about 45 minutes before kickoff, head coach Dave Doeren comes out and throws T-shirts into the student section.
Austin: To be honest, I’ve always just started walking from the tailgating area once you see a swarm of people start walking. You can’t get lost that way, at least. For tailgating though, I definitely wouldn’t get there the earliest because you have to park the furthest away.
When should I leave?
Jaylan: This one’s pretty dependent on how the game’s going. If it’s close, definitely stay until the end and hang around in the stadium/concourse area while the place clears out. If it’s a blowout or the game’s obviously in hand, I’d advise getting to the bus stop by the middle of the fourth quarter to get back to campus quickly.
Austin: If you’re taking an Uber back, you’ve got to beat the rush. I would either leave halfway through the last quarter, unless it’s a blowout, then leave earlier. You could always leave right after you check in if you’re not feeling the game that day.
What’s the best thing about the gameday experience?
Jaylan: How up close and personal it is in Carter-Finley. You’re within spitting distance of the visiting team (do not spit on them), and when you’re in the crowd you really can make a huge impact on the game by being loud. The participation aspect is awesome.
Austin: I like to see all of the people at the game and tailgate that I haven’t seen a lot throughout the year. You’ll run into so many people at the frat tents that you probably forgot existed, but you’ll dance a little bit, say “we should hang out sometime,” and then never speak to them again. It’s great.