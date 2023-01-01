The new year brings 365 more days of NC State athletics, and through the highs and lows, we’re all just along for the ride. In anticipation of what’s to come, TechSports recaps our top 20 NC State moments of 2022, a year with plenty to write home about.

Women’s basketball runs UNC out of its ‘small gym’

North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart learned a lesson the hard way in 2022: don’t give State fans any ammunition whatsoever, or else they’ll make you pay.

While she may not have tried to be condescending, Banghart awoke the beast of Wolfpack nation after calling Reynolds Coliseum a “small gym” when asked how her team was preparing for a sold-out crowd. The Pack then proved why its “small gym” is such a tough place to play, handing the Tar Heels their first loss of the season in a 72-45 blowout.

However, Banghart has yet to stop digging herself in a hole, continuing to provide disparaging comments about NC State. As far as the Pack is concerned, it’s just more bulletin board material for what is quickly becoming one of the best rivalries in women’s hoops.

Women’s basketball storms back in fourth quarter to beat Louisville in top-5 clash

It sure was a special night in Reynolds Coliseum on Jan. 20. After a lackluster first three quarters, the No. 4 NC State women’s basketball team stormed back from a 14-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to beat No. 3 Louisville.

You won’t find many sporting venues that were as loud as Reynolds was that night as NC State outscored the Cardinals 31-8 in the final frame, sending the crowd into a frenzy en route to a 68-59 win. Not only was this a program-defining win for the Pack, but it once again proved why Reynolds is hands-down the best venue for women’s college basketball in the country.

One year after losing by two to Louisville, men’s swimming and diving reclaim ACC title

Losing by two points in any sport is brutal, but at swimming and diving ACCs — where points can easily reach into the thousands — a 50-point loss stings, let alone a two-point loss.

The men’s swimming and diving team did just that, finishing two points behind Louisville in 2021, but head coach Braden Holloway’s hard-nosed squad of swimmers returned with a vengeance in 2022 to blow the Cardinals out of the water by over 300 points.

It was truly a team effort from start to finish — junior Ross Dant, freshman David Curtiss and sophomore Luke Miller all picked up individual titles, but it was NC State’s depth across the board that led the Wolfpack to its 31st ACC title.

Women’s basketball wins first ACC regular season title since 1990

As you might have noticed, you’ll find a familiar trend in this list of a particular sport that appears more than any other. It’s true — one could make an entire list worthy of top women’s basketball moments from what was truly an unforgettable season.

The senior class of center Elissa Cunane, forward Kayla Jones, and guards Kai Crutchfield and Raina Perez had accomplished just as much as any senior class in school history, but one feat they had yet to reach was bringing home an ACC regular season title, something the program hadn’t done in over 30 years. The Pack did that in style, going an impressive 17-1 in conference play and finishing it off with a resounding 95-53 beatdown of Syracuse on senior night.

Women’s basketball three-peats as ACC Tournament champs with win over Miami

NC State went 29 years without winning a single ACC Tournament Championship and is now making it look easy with its third title in as many years. To do it, the Wolfpack had to stifle the Cinderella run of Miami, who upset Louisville and Notre Dame in back-to-back games and was looking for some repeat magic on the final day. Ultimately, the Hurricanes ran out of gas, and the Pack proved it was still the top dog of the ACC.

Head coach Wes Moore and the Wolfpack effectively own Greensboro Coliseum, having won their last nine games there. With last year’s senior class graduating and the competition in the ACC becoming more even, going for a fourth-straight conference title in 2023 will be extremely difficult, but as long as State fans show up in Greensboro in full force, the Pack will have another chance to cut down the nets.

Wrestling earns fourth-straight ACC Championship

The NC State wrestling team continued its dominance in 2022, winning the ACC Championship for the fourth-consecutive season. A total of four Pack wrestlers took home the top prize in their respective weight classes — freshman Ed Scott winning his first in 157, redshirt sophomore Trent Hidlay and graduate student Tariq Wilson winning back-to-back titles in 184 and 149, respectively, and redshirt sophomore Jakob Camacho exacting revenge on Virginia Tech’s Sam Latona in 125.

Along with Wilson, the season also marked the curtain call of graduate student Hayden Hidlay, who took third in the 174-pound bracket. The Pack ended up finishing the NCAA Championships in 10th place, with Wilson and both Hidlays winning in their placement bouts.

Berkoff shatters American, NCAA, US Open records at NCAAs

Except for Katelyn Tuohy, there’s not another athlete at NC State that’s dominated on the national stage quite like senior Katharine Berkoff has. At NCAAs, Berkoff broke the 49-second barrier in the 100-yard backstroke for the first time to demolish the American, U.S. Open, NCAA and meet records in the event.

As of Jan. 1, Berkoff still holds all of the records she set back in March. Despite the young crop of talented backstrokers who’ve entered the collegiate stage in 2022, Berkoff stands a very good chance of a three-peat at NCAAs this year.

Raina Perez plays hero in women’s basketball’s Sweet 16 comeback win over Notre Dame

It looked like the NC State women’s basketball team was heading for yet another disappointing Sweet 16 exit in the NCAA Tournament, and it was going to come against none other than the only ACC team that had managed to beat the Wolfpack all season: Notre Dame.

But Raina Perez had other plans. After the Pack had trailed the entire second half, Perez picked the pocket of Notre Dame guard Dara Mabrey and converted on an uncontested fastbreak layup, giving the red-and-white the lead with 14.8 seconds left. On the ensuing possession, Perez came up with the rebound off the Notre Dame miss and proceeded to knock down two free throws to ensure the 66-63 win.

This was NC State’s first Sweet 16 win since 1998 and yet another clutch moment in the career of Perez, who hit the game-winning shot of the 2021 ACC Championship game against Louisville. Although the Pack’s season came to a heartbreaking end in the following round, this will go down as one of the greatest moments in program history and one that got the team over the hump.

‘Walk-off Wolfpack’

NC State baseball got pretty good at the art of the walk-off in 2022. And by pretty good, we mean really, really good.

Three straight games in mid-April presented the Pack with the opportunity to walk-off its opponents, and the red-and-white capitalized on all three. The first team on this list was UNC-Wilmington, who fell victim to a heroic, four-run comeback by the red-and-white. Then, on back-to-back nights, NC State walked off Boston College, the latter of those wins coming via an 11-inning thriller that the Wolfpack won 7-6.

Night after night, NC State made magic happen and sent its opponents home heartbroken, rightfully earning the name “Walk-off Wolfpack.”

Men’s tennis’ thrilling playoff win over Middle Tennessee

NC State men’s tennis’ breakout 2022 season culminated in a playoff match for the ages. Pit against Middle Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Championships, the Wolfpack and fans in attendance at the J.T. Isenhour Center in Raleigh had no clue what they were in for.

What resulted was a grueling, nearly six-hour match between the Blue Raiders and the red-and-white. Point after point was exchanged between the two sides, and the contest unsurprisingly came down to one final match. After splitting his first two sets, redshirt freshman Braden Shick took control and ended things in the third set of his singles match.

From beginning to end, this electrifying match was the highlight of the men’s tennis 2022 season.

Daniel and Miller's Doubles National Championship victory

There’s not a better way to cap off your best season in program history than with a national championship win, and that’s exactly what graduate student Jaeda Daniel and senior Nell Miller did when they won the 2022 NCAA Doubles Championship for the women’s tennis team.

Ranked the No. 1 doubles pair in the nation at the start of the tournament, the favorites did what they were projected to do. Daniel and Miller rolled through opponent after opponent, beating duos from UCLA, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Pepperdine and finally Miami to earn the program’s first-ever national title. In the end, the two added one more record-breaking run to the books, and some hardware to the team trophy case, capping off the Wolfpack’s sensational 2022 season.

Tommy White leads historic season for baseball

Sure, NC State’s baseball season didn’t end prettily, but there’s not much to complain about when it comes to Tommy White’s record-breaking performance. In the first game of the season, White hit three home runs, earning the nickname “Tommy Tanks.” Before a midseason drought, White launched nine home runs — including two grand slams — in his first eight games with the Pack.

NCAA selection committee debacle aside, White’s performance at ACCs gave NC State hope for another College World Series run. With his 27th home run of the season against Pitt in the semifinal, White officially set the NCAA freshman single-season record before the Pack fell to UNC in the championship final.

Katelyn Tuohy gives Pack track and field back-to-back 5k national championships

The most famous student-athlete on campus is neither a football player, basketball player or baseball player; it’s junior Katelyn Tuohy of the women’s cross country and track & field teams.

After leading the Pack to its first-ever women’s cross country NCAA title in 2021, Tuohy followed that up in the spring by winning the individual 5k title at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships. This marked the second year in a row that the Pack won the event after Elly Henes took home the crown in 2021.

Tuohy crossed the finish line in 15:18.39, capping off a terrific outdoor season in which she also took home first at the ACC Championships in the 1500m. As you’ll see, however, this wouldn’t be the only national championship Tuohy took home in 2022.

Jameese Joseph’s buzzer-beating goal versus Campbell

Senior forward Jameese Joseph impressed again and again at Dail Soccer Field in 2022, and her walk-off winner against Campbell was no doubt the most memorable soccer moment of the year.

With less than 20 seconds left versus the Camels, it looked like the NC State women’s soccer team was headed towards a surefire 0-0 draw. But Joseph had other plans. After receiving a hail-mary pass from the defensive third with time ticking down, the senior used her soft touch and deadly ball skills, outpacing the last defender to earn a one-on-one with Campbell’s keeper.

Even with her shoe flying off and time rapidly ticking away, Joseph kept her cool, burying the buzzer-beating, game-winner in the bottom left corner, immediately sending Dail into an uproar.

Devan Boykin makes Pack football’s play of the year

In a game where everything was going wrong, from the injury of redshirt junior Devin Leary to the offense’s inability to move the chains regularly, an unlikely hero stepped up to lock in a win against a Florida State team that would go on to win the Cheez-It Bowl. Sophomore nickelback Devan Boykin managed the unthinkable, intercepting Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis in the game’s dying moments — denying Florida State an opportunity to try what would’ve been a game-winning field goal.

As far as singular plays go, there isn’t a more memorable, or more impactful, snap than the one that resulted in Boykin’s interception in the end zone for NC State this season. Managing to secure a win against a team that finished the year ranked No. 13 in the nation after losing a veteran quarterback to injury and his backup failing to complete a pass in nearly a half of play wasn’t on the 2022 Wolfpack football bingo card, but a sight to behold nonetheless.

Wolfpack football’s Thursday night comeback

Thursday night football saw a matchup between NC State and Virginia Tech go haywire early for the Wolfpack, who was down 21-3 with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Up until that point, the Pack opted to return graduate quarterback Jack Chambers to the starting role after the loss to Syracuse and the following bye week. That choice would prove costly, with the offense looking miserable with Chambers at the helm and the Hokies capitalizing when the ball was in their hands.

When hopes for the season’s redemption were at an all-time low, it seemed like nothing could save NC State from dropping a second game in a row. In a moment of clarity, head coach Dave Doeren and his staff turned to true freshman quarterback MJ Morris to take the game over as the lone signal caller — a decision that earned the Wolfpack a 22-21 victory led by the young gun’s fourth-quarter heroics.

MJ Morris dominates Wake Forest in Carter-Finley Stadium

After his late-game heroics against the Hokies, Morris earned himself the start against Wake Forest, becoming the first true freshman to start under center since Philip Rivers. In the Wolfpack’s most anticipated home game of the season, Morris carved the Demon Deacon defense up for 210 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers.

Even with the loss against Boston College later in the year where Morris’ inexperience came to light, winning NC State’s most important home game of the season convincingly was a great sign of what’s to come for Wolfpack football. Morris is the future, and with performances like this one, it’s hard to not be excited about it.

Women’s cross country snags second-straight NCAA title

Led by Katelyn Tuohy and Kelsey Chmiel’s top-three finishes in the women’s 6k, NC State women’s cross country added a second-straight national championship to its resume. Weeks after winning the ACC title in the same event, Tuohy crossed the finish line in 19:27.7 to earn her first national title.

Senior Sam Bush and grad student Nevada Mareno also earned top-30 finishes in the women’s 6k to propel the Wolfpack toward another national championship. The win cemented head coach Laurie Henes’ legacy as a top-notch recruiter, trainer and leader.

Volleyball kicks some sense into Virginia

While there were many entertaining and electrifying moments in Reynolds Coliseum this year, the NC State volleyball team provided us with perhaps the most improbable one. After a long rally versus Virginia, the Cavs gathered in their celebration huddle thinking they had won the point.

However, the Pack taught Virginia that a play is never over until it's over. As Virginia’s kill attempt reflected off of graduate libero Priscilla Hernandez and fell towards the court, junior middle blocker Riley Shaak instinctively kicked the ball back up into the air. As it floated right to sophomore opposite hitter Amanda Rice, the Cavs were already in their huddle, and it was all too late for the Virginia squad as they watched Rice finish off the miraculous play with an emphatic kill.

Scout team QB outplays ‘Heisman candidate’ in thrilling rivalry matchup

Promoting redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Finley from the scout team a few weeks prior, NC State football decided that starting its fourth different quarterback of the 2022 season was the right way to go against the Tar Heels. What followed was nothing short of magic — an OT nail-biter that saw Finley stand in the pocket and deliver to his target time and time again to take down Drake Maye and then-No. 18 UNC-Chapel Hill.

Making the moment even sweeter for Finley, the win served as redemption for his performance against UNC in 2020 where the Tar Heels’ high-powered offense proved too much for NC State to keep pace with. With 271 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers in this year’s game, Finley righted the ship from his past to earn NC State its fourth win in Chapel Hill out of the last five meetings in “Carter-Finley West.”