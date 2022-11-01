Wade Bowman, Managing Editor
Record: 24-5
Tournament Seed: 2
MVP: Diamond Johnson
Any basketball fan would be hard-pressed to find an individual who plays with as much swagger as junior guard Diamond Johnson. Sitting behind Raina Perez for most of last season, Johnson showed flashes of brilliance when she was on the court. With the offense now in her hands, expect her to go nuclear in a new-look Wolfpack offense that’ll cater to her creative and shifty play style.
Breakout player: Camille Hobby
Senior center Camille Hobby has massive shoes to fill in light of program legend Elissa Cunane’s departure from NC State — shoes I think she’ll slide into comfortably. Unlike Cunane, Hobby has all the tools to be an impending force on the low block, and employs a much more physical brand of basketball that’ll strike fear into the ACC.
Defensively, she may not match up to Cunane’s abilities as a shot-blocker, but she’s much more balanced in her approach to guarding the post and won’t rely on last-second swats to keep opposing teams off the scoreboard.
Biggest Win: at Louisville
Who could forget last year’s miracle 16-point comeback in Reynolds Coliseum against then No. 3 Louisville — I definitely haven’t. Johnson and senior wing Jakia Brown-Turner erupted for 30 combined points to erase what seemed like an insurmountable deficit in the fourth quarter.
Coming into this year’s game in Louisville, Kentucky — NC State will be without major pieces of the teams that brought this program to national prominence such as Elissa Cunane and Raina Perez. What it does still have, however, is the Cardinals’ kryptonite in Johnson and Brown-Tuner and perhaps the best Wolfpack head coach in Wes Moore. In the only regular season meeting between NC State and the No. 1 team in the Blue Ribbon Panel Predicted Order of Finish for the ACC, I expect the Pack to come out on top.
Most surprising loss: at UNC
Many NC State fans would believe that the Pack owns every bit of the rivalry in women’s basketball. Despite the recent program success the red-and-white holds over the Tar Heels, when it comes to head-to-heads — things are fairly even.
It always hurts to lose to a rival, especially when, by most metrics, you’re the better team. NC State knows this feeling all too well, going 5-3 against the Heels in the last eight meetings between the two. I expect the Jan. 15 meeting in Chapel Hill to end in a disappointing midseason loss for the Pack that lights a fire under the squad for the remainder of the year.
Bryan Pyrtle, Sports Editor
Record: 25-4
Tournament Seed: 2
MVP: Diamond Johnson
Simply put, Diamond Johnson gets buckets. Johnson played excellently off the bench a season ago, providing an extra spark to the Wolfpack offense. As one of the biggest returning names, expect Johnson to continue scoring points in bunches.
Breakout player: Camille Hobby
With Elissa Cunane’s NC State career now over, it’s easy to forget how good a scorer and rebounder Camille Hobby is. Hobby filled in the frontcourt admirably when Cunane got in foul trouble or needed rest, and there’s no reason she can’t step in as starting center this year. With starter-level minutes, the numbers will show Hobby is a force to be reckoned with in the paint.
Biggest Win: at UNC
With UNC head coach Courtney Banghart talking up the Wolfpack-Tar Heels rivalry over the offseason, this game will carry more hype than matchups in years past. Even with Banghart’s program on the rise, the Heels haven’t won an ACC Tournament during her tenure and didn’t up a winning ACC record until last year. The Wolfpack will remind UNC why NC State is still the team to beat in the ACC.
Most surprising loss: at Duke
Perhaps not the team in blue that most people give a shot to beat the Pack this year, NC State’s penultimate regular season game against Duke screams “trap game.”
Capping off four games on the road in a five-game stretch, this matchup follows two big conference games for the Wolfpack against UNC and Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils will be waiting in the wings to play spoiler and try to build themselves some momentum heading into the postseason.
Ben Ellis, Assistant Sports Editor
Record: 25-4
Tournament Seed: 2
MVP: Diamond Johnson
With the departure of last year’s legendary senior class, it’s Johnson’s team this year. She proved she can be the engine that makes this team go last season as she led the Pack in its electric fourth-quarter comeback against Louisville, but this season, she’ll have to play like that on a night-in, night-out basis.
Breakout player: River Baldwin
NC State’s frontcourt took a hit after last season, losing Elissa Cunane and Kayla Jones, but head coach Wes Moore knew what he had to do by going into the transfer portal and picking up Baldwin. The Florida State transfer is already familiar with the ACC and will look to provide a significant presence inside for the Pack.
Biggest Win: at UConn
In its second road game against UConn in the last year, the Pack will seek revenge against the Huskies after the two teams played in one of the best women’s college basketball games of all time last March. It will be a tough environment again for NC State, but one notable difference will be the absence of UConn star Paige Bueckers, who will miss the season due to injury and who dropped 27 against NC State in the Elite Eight.
Most surprising loss: at UNC
State fans aren’t going to like this pick, but before last season, the Pack hadn’t pulled a season sweep of the Tar Heels since 2018. Simply put, NC State has struggled against UNC in years past as the Heels upset the Pack in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and the two teams are pretty evenly matched this season. That is, until UNC head coach Courtney Banghart gives NC State some more bulletin board material.
Ethan Bakogiannis, Assistant Sports Editor
Record: 23-6
Tournament Seed: 2
MVP: Jakia Brown-Turner
Brown-Turner’s set to play a major role this season for the Wolfpack. Having already broken out at the end of last season, Brown-Turner showed how great of a player she can be, especially in the clutch. Registering a season-high 20 points in the Pack’s Elite Eight game against UConn, Brown-Turner is one of the key returning pieces to the team in a sea of major departures. She won’t just continue her breakout this season, but excel as a leader and difference-maker for NC State.
Breakout player: River Baldwin
Replacing Cunane won’t be an easy task for NC State, but the addition of Baldwin will certainly help fill the void left by “Big Smile.” As a center, Baldwin will have some big shoes to fill, but has the playmaking and physical ability to step up.
Biggest Win: at UNC
Carolina’s not playing around when it comes to women’s basketball this season. By the time the always entertaining NC State - UNC match rolls around this season, I believe the Heels will be neck-and-neck with the Wolfpack in terms of rank and record. Combined with Banghart’s apparent obsession with NC State, the fated matchup in Chapel Hill Thursday, Feb. 16 will give the Wolfpack a chance to remind its rivals of the true hierarchy in the ACC.
Most surprising loss: at Duke
NC State versus Duke is always a great matchup as the two interstate rivals perennially have much to play for. But with the Wolfpack squaring off against the Blue Devils in the second to last game of the season, this feels like a trap game for the red-and-white, especially at a rowdy Cameron Indoor Stadium.