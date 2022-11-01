Wade Bowman, Managing Editor
Record: 18-13
MVP: Terquavion Smith
Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith is a pure hooper, plain and simple. His energy, his touch and his never-lacking confidence are exactly what the Pack needs from a returning player to help guide this relatively fresh-looking men’s basketball squad.
Breakout player: Jarkel Joiner
Graduate guard Jarkel Joiner comes into NC State’s program after transferring from Ole Miss in the offseason. The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound veteran scorer led the Rebels with 13.2 points per game last season and looks to complement Smith in a spaced-out Wolfpack shooting attack.
Biggest Win: Kansas
If anyone remembers my preseason predictions for football, they’d know I’m hopelessly optimistic when it comes to NC State Athletics. The Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament kicks off with a first round matchup between the Pack and the defending champions — one I think NC State can steal if the Jayhawks’ championship hangover extends through the first few weeks of the season.
Most surprising loss: at Georgia Tech
Placing dead last in the 2022 ACC Preseason Poll, Georgia Tech is projected to have the kind of year NC State experienced last season. Where last year’s Wolfpack team struggled greatly to put away the low-tier, nonconference opponents, I could see this year’s team dropping a couple games to lesser teams in the conference on the road. Georgia Tech is a perfect example of a matchup NC State is destined to lose.
Bryan Pyrtle, Sports Editor
Record: 15-16
MVP: Terquavion Smith
Duh.
Breakout player: Jarkel Joiner
Similar to Smith, Joiner is the obvious choice here. Coming off two very productive seasons at Ole Miss, Joiner is the premier acquisition in a large class of incoming transfers. For a very inexperienced Wolfpack, Joiner’s veteran status and talent will make a big impact for NC State this season.
Biggest Win: vs. Clemson
Like I said, the Wolfpack will struggle to give its fans much to cheer about this season. A revenge win at home against Clemson after last year’s ACC Tournament loss will do well to ease the pain of a difficult season, but that’ll be all the buzz the Pack can muster.
Most surprising loss: vs. Campbell
Yup, the Pack will lose to Campbell. Practice is all well and good, but it’s going to take a while for this new group of players to mesh in games that count.
The Fighting Camels played then-No. 9 Duke relatively close a season ago, only losing by 11 and facing just a four-point deficit at halftime, so it’s easy to see Campbell souring the beginning of NC State’s season.
Ben Ellis, Assistant Sports Editor
Record: 19-12
MVP: Terquavion Smith
“Baby T” will look to become “Grown Man T” this year as he is the team’s best returning player. He proved himself as one of the best freshmen in the ACC last season and will be in the running for one of the best players in the league overall this season as the Pack needs that same production and then some to have a bounce-back 2022-23 campaign.
Breakout player: Jarkel Joiner
NC State had a void to fill in the backcourt after Dereon Seabron’s departure, and while Smith will be the team’s best player, the Pack needed another experienced guard, which it gets with Joiner. Not only does Joiner bring scoring and experience, but he also brings leadership as he is expected to assume the role of a vocal leader this season.
Biggest Win: Miami
While it’s not as sexy as picking UNC or Duke, Miami was one of the three ACC teams to make it to the Elite Eight last March and could very well be in the running for the conference championship in the spring. NC State has actually had some really good games against Miami in recent years, and a win against the Hurricanes this year could be a serious resume-booster.
Most surprising loss: at Clemson
This may not necessarily be a surprise loss given NC State was picked to finish 10th in the ACC preseason poll and Clemson was picked to finish 11th. Plus, the Pack has lost its last three games against the Tigers, including in last season’s ACC Tournament, and hasn’t won a game in Clemson since 2015. The point is this will once again be a tough contest for NC State.
Ethan Bakogiannis, Assistant Sports Editor
Record: 18-13
MVP: Terquavion Smith
Did you expect to see anyone else’s name here? While he’s NBA ready, Wolfpack faithful are more than happy Smith is running it back with the red-and-white this season, and for good reason. He’s got all the skills, confidence and talent to not only lead NC State, but to solidify his name as one of the best players in the entire ACC.
Breakout player: Jarkel Joiner
Again, it’s not an original take, but it’s a good one. In a long list of additions via the transfer portal this season, Joiner takes the spot as the most impressive player set to don the red-and-white for the first time this season. His fast, high-motor playstyle compliments what NC State will try to do on the court, while his infectious personality is already paying dividends off the court, making Joiner an easy pick for breakout player this season.
Biggest Win: at North Carolina
I know — it sounds ridiculous, but just hear me out. This is the year NC State downs its rivals at home. Despite UNC being recognized as one of, if not the best team in the nation, I think an underrated, scrappy and determined Wolfpack squad could pull off the upset of the year against the Heels at home this season. Don’t say I didn’t tell you.
Most surprising loss: at Boston College
Last year, NC State struggled in ACC play, especially in February towards the end of its season. While I think the Wolfpack will rectify that narrative in 2022-23, NC State is bound to still drop some games late in its schedule, even against some lesser-ranked opponents like Boston College.