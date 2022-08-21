We’re all aware of the benefits that outdoor exercise can give you. Mental stimulation and multiple types of physical improvements are easily accessed just by going outside. But everyone forgets about going outside and exercising purely to have fun, as exercising has proven to be a natural stress reliever.
In turn, I’ve found one of my favorite things to do in college is to get outside, meet up with some friends and play pickup sports. Sports can often be much more entertaining than activities like running, and you can often join friends or make friends while playing them.
Luckily, there are plenty of great spots around main campus to find some friends, grab a ball and go play your favorite sports.
Volleyball at Tucker/Owen Beach, Bragaw Hall and the Honors Quad
Playing volleyball at the various courts around Main Campus is a great way to meet new people and have fun while playing a great sport. The sand volleyball courts outside Bragaw Hall and in the Honors Quad are great locations to create or join in on a game of volleyball with other students.
However, my personal favorite spot to play volleyball is on the sand court in Tucker/Owen Beach. Located in the courtyard between Tucker, Owen and the Tri-Towers, many students will gather here on sunny afternoons not just to play volleyball, but to listen to music, study and hang out with friends. Right in the heart of campus, Tucker/Owen Beach is one of the best places to play volleyball with friends and one of my favorite spots at NC State overall.
Spikeball at Witherspoon Student Center and outside Talley Student Union
If you haven’t played Spikeball yet, you need to. Seriously. As arguably the fastest growing sport in the nation, it’s extremely popular around college campuses, including NC State. You’ll no doubt see students congregating around Spikeball nets anywhere and anytime on campus and there’s no reason to not get in on the fun.
Spikeball can be played just about anywhere on campus, but one of my favorite spots on campus includes the field in front of Witherspoon Student Center. Another popular Spikeball hot spot includes the grass in front of Talley Student Union, but as long as you’ve got three other people and a Spikeball set, you’ll be able to play this game wherever you’d like.
Soccer at Miller Fields
Miller Fields, located behind Carmichael Gymnasium, is a great place to participate in a wide variety of activities, such as frisbee, spikeball or even football. But the best sport to play here is soccer, and it's not just because Miller is the only location on main campus with soccer goals.
As the best location to play soccer on campus, Miller Field is the host of the WellRec sponsored intramural soccer competitions. As my personal favorite intramural sport, soccer is held in both the fall and spring, and with a team of friends or fellow students, soccer is a great pickup sport to play no matter your skill level.
Basketball in Carmichael Gymnasium
Basketball is a great sport to play year-round, and Carmichael Gymnasium is a great place to play with your friends or join in on a pickup game. Basketball is also one of the most popular intramural sports on campus, and with recreational or competitive leagues available for all students to play in, there’s no harm in joining a team and competing against your fellow students.
The indoor courts at Carmichael are great to use in bad weather or in the winter, along with the many other activities that Carmichael Gymnasium has to offer, such as rock climbing, racquetball and swimming.
Tennis at the Carmichael Tennis Courts
As my favorite sport, tennis is great to play whether you’ve been playing for years or just picking up a racquet for the first time. So whether you’re looking for your first court to play on or a place to continue your tennis journey, the courts at Carmichael Gymnasium are a great place to start.
With 12 quality courts, there’s more than enough space for everyone to use these courts whenever possible. And with equipment available for checkout in Carmichael, students can give tennis a trial run before committing their own money to a racquet and balls.
While these are some of my most recommended pickup sports spots at NC State, make sure to explore campus as much as possible to find your own favorite places to play.