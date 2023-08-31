Ethan Bakogiannis, Editor-in-Chief
Overall record: 9-3
Vegas has NC State’s win total at 6.5 victories this season. Well, Vegas is wrong.
Famous last words right? In my opinion, NC State’s only improved from last season, especially considering the additions of graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong and offensive coordinator Robert Anae. The Wolfpack’s being underrated, and should have a corresponding chip on its shoulder heading into 2023.
Biggest Win: North Carolina
Any win, in any sport, against UNC-Chapel Hill is a big one. And at this point, head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack have Carolina’s number.
I hate to say it, but the Tar Heels will be a force to be reckoned with in 2023. But last year’s thriller at Chapel Hill proved one thing — no matter how good UNC quarterback Drake Maye is, head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack have Carolina’s number.
The classic match is set to return to Raleigh this year, and has the makings of another all-time matchup between the two squads. However, there’s nothing NC State wants more than to capture its third-straight win against the Tar Heels, and play spoiler to Maye’s Heisman campaign.
Most surprising loss: Miami
While many, including me, have NC State’s late-October matchup with Clemson chalked up as a loss, I think the Wolfpack will suffer a mid-season slump with a loss one week after its battle with the Tigers. I believe that a surprising loss to a potent Miami squad will have to come before NC State runs the table for the rest of the season.
MVP: Brennan Armstrong, QB
I’m proud to say it — I have drank the Kool-Aid. I’m officially a Brennan Armstrong truther.
After some promising performances last season, I was excited for an NC State offense led by sophomore quarterback MJ Morris. So, like most, I was skeptical when Armstrong transferred to NC State just weeks after the Wolfpack’s final game of 2022.
Now, though, I can’t wait until the Virginia transfer hits the field. Armstrong’s been there and done that within the ACC, and is now surrounded by the most talented team he’s ever had. Apart from his impressive decision-making, accuracy and speed, the Pack’s new starting signal-caller has all the ingibles to make him the MVP of the 2023.
Breakout player: Michael Allen, RB
Sophomore running back Michael Allen is poised for a huge 2023 season. Allen saw lots of quality touches toward the end of last season, and with the departure of running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, Allen is set to see even more time in the backfield.
Whether he’s taking it between the tackles, or serving as a pass-catching third down back, Allen has the chance to excel in Robert Anae’s offense, and even has the potential to surpass his fellow back, senior Jordan Houston.
Offensive player of the year: Kevin Concepcion, WR
Freshman wide receiver Kevin “KC” Concepcion is an obvious pick for breakout player. However, I think that Concepcion won’t just break out in 2023, he’ll be the offense’s most valuable player.
With blazing-fast speed, precise route running and contested catch ability, Concepcion’s the weapon the Wolfpack’s been waiting for. He’s already listed as the No. 1 receiver on the NC State depth chart and that should tell you all you need to know about what the Pack’s coaching staff thinks about Concepcion.
Defensive player of the year: Payton Wilson, LB
While the Wolfpack’s got plenty of qualified candidates for defensive player of the year, none stand out more than graduate linebacker Payton Wilson.
As the undisputed leader of the unit, this veteran is the only remaining member of NC State’s elite linebacking trio from 2022. So, besides his ability to fly around the field, Wilson’s experience is enough to make him the Pack’s most important defender this season.
Bowl Projection: Duke’s Mayo Bowl versus Kentucky
There’s too many bits of juicy irony to this bowl game for it to not happen. On top of NC State being destined to never have a fun bowl game again — especially after never hitting the field at the 2021 Holiday Bowl — it’s only fitting that the Wolfpack returns to the Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.
Plus, it’s only destiny that ex-NC State quarterback Devin Leary, and ex-running back Sumo-Karngbaye would play against their former team to finish off the 2023 season.
Jenna Cuniowski, Sports Editor
Overall record: 9-3
Say what you want about NC State Athletics, but one of the few points of consistency across all Wolfpack squads is that they have a real knack for defying expectations, good and bad. Remember how high our hopes were for last year’s football season? For the supposedly formidable women’s basketball squad? The top-25 AP poll had Wolfpack nation bursting with excitement and dreams of serious playoff contention. Now, recall how quickly those teams spun wildly out of control and limped to a disappointing end to their seasons.
On the flip side, take 2021 Pack football: despite going unranked in the preseason top-25 AP poll, this team proved to be a force to be reckoned with, rising to No. 20 in the AP poll by the season’s end and defeating high-profile opponents such as then-No. 9 Clemson. With a number of returning stars and some exciting new additions, there shouldn’t be any doubt that Wolfpack has the manpower to follow in the footsteps of the 2021 squad and do some serious damage, despite the low expectations.
Biggest win: UNC-Chapel Hill
If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a million times—a win against Chapel-Hill in any sport garners twice the satisfaction as any it would against any other school, especially when the Tar Heels’ quarterback has been named a Heisman candidate and the team currently sits at No. 21 in the AP poll. After last year’s thrilling victory on Carolina’s home turf, there is no reason to doubt that a revamped red-and-white team will be able to pull off the upset again, this time at Carter-Finley.
Most surprising loss: Marshall
Marshall has an uncanny ability to stun prominent opponents, as it did last year in a matchup against then-No. 8 Notre Dame. The Wolfpack will likely be riding a high from a hard-fought home win over Louisville the previous week, making it all too easy for the team to let its guard slip down just enough for the Herd to steal what should’ve been a non-conference resume-builder for the red-and-white.
MVP: Brennan Armstrong, QB
Considering last year’s quarterback fiasco, the stage is set for Armstrong to ride in as the Pack’s very own knight in shining armor and lead NC State through a successful 2023 campaign. The Virginia transfer brings a boatload of talent and years of experience in ACC football to the table, which will only serve to benefit a Wolfpack squad that struggled to gain a solid footing in the conference standings last year.
During his time with the Cavaliers, Armstrong broke not one, but four school records—career total offense, consecutive games with a touchdown pass, career passing, and 200-yard games—and I’m inclined to think that he’ll continue to excel this season with the Pack.
Breakout: Kevin Concepcion, WR
NC State is severely lacking in the wide receiver department, but Concepcion just might be the answer to the Pack’s prayers. Given that he’s a true freshman, at this point it's difficult to gauge how he’ll perform at the collegiate level, but his impressive high school numbers and strong performance in the Pack’s spring game are promising. Concepcion’s explosiveness and playmaking ability will almost certainly have a sizable impact on the Pack’s offense.
Offensive player of the year: Jordan Houston, RB
Houston is projected to edge out fellow running back and sophomore Michael Allen for the starting spot, and all signs point to the senior working his tail off to make sure it stays that way. Securing the starting spot will give Houston a leg up in building his credibility on the field, meaning that head coach Dave Doeren will look his way when the red-and-white needs to make a play in crunch time.
The senior has put in the work for the Wolfpack over the past couple of years and is fully prepped and ready to top it all off with a stellar final season.
Defensive player of the year: Aydan White, CB
After he established himself as one of the best corners in the ACC last year, Wolfpack fans have high hopes for White’s defensive contributions in 2023. The junior appeared in all 13 games in 2022 and closed out the season with four interceptions, 13 pass breakups and 46 tackles.
Needless to say, the red-and-white’s opponents will be making a point to evade White this season. But, if we’ve learned anything from White’s past couple of years with the Pack, no amount of scheming by opposing offensive coordinators will keep White off of their players’ backs.
Bowl Projection:Gator Bowl vs. Ole Miss
If the Pack is able to perform up to its fullest potential this season, the team should be able to snag a trip to a top tier bowl game. A matchup against a dangerous SEC squad would be the perfect postseason test for the red-and-white, an opportunity to prove that it is capable of competing with tough teams outside of the ACC.
Erin Ferrare, Assistant Sports Editor
Overall record: 10-2
Call me an optimist, but I think NC State has a great schedule this year. While there are some tough games – I’m looking at you No. 9 Clemson – there are a ton of games where the Wolfpack can put some wins on the board.
The home game schedule is one of the best in the past few years, as the Pack will take on Miami, No. 12 Notre Dame, No. 9 Clemson and No. 21 UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium. Get out the sunscreen and gameday outfits, because this team needs a rowdy crowd to make it through the season with some wins.
Biggest Win: Miami
After taking on Clemson the previous week, the Pack will have another opportunity at home to hopefully stay in the win column by taking on the Miami Hurricanes. If the red-and-white cannot take down Clemson, then this will be a great momentum builder for the second half of the season, while providing fans an entertaining mic-drop against an ACC opponent.
I personally want to see a NC State player recreate this celebration on a crisp November day.
Miami's program may never recover from a Duke football player snapping the celebration over his knee:
Most surprising loss: Clemson
While this might not be surprising to most people, I think this loss would be a bit hard to swallow. Many fans – including myself – are still riding the high from the 27-21 win two years ago, and last year's loss at Clemson was a blow to the ego.
This year, the Pack has a huge advantage as the game will be back in Raleigh in front of a sold-out crowd, but there are more factors that go into a win. A 1-9 record in the past 10 games against Clemson doesn’t shine a bright light on the Oct. 28 kickoff. Hopefully the boys in red can prove me wrong, and students can once again rush the field in celebration.
MVP: Aydan White, CB
All aboard the Aydan White hype-train, destination: another first-team ACC selection. This player can do nothing wrong as he has taken the ACC by storm, and has brought the NC State defense with him.
From playing in all 13 games last season and tallying 482 coverage snaps with no touchdowns allowed, it’s safe to say that this is the year of White. Being hailed as one of the top returning players in college football, White has everyone looking forward to what the defense will do this upcoming season. If he has a repeat of last season, we might be looking at a future 2024 NFL Draft pick that any team would be lucky to have.
Breakout: Keyon Lesane, WR
Everything is on the up and up for Lesane this season. Looking at his difference in stats from his 2021 sophomore to 2022 junior season, he looks like a new man. Totalling 342 yards and two touchdowns last season, it appears that this year could be a breakout year for Lesane, which will be another great piece to the Wolfpack puzzle.
Offensive player of the year: Brennan Armstrong, QB
I love a good bromance, and the friendship between Armstrong and new offensive coordinator Robert Anae has some history. Despite some disappointing performances at UVA last season, Armstrong now has a tailored offense that can do whatever it takes to get some wins. Anae has his golden boy back who set multiple program records in his time at UVA, especially during the 2021 season – Armstrong threw for 400 yards in three straight games. Hopefully he’s looking to make a few records in Raleigh as well.
Hailing from Virginia myself, I have heard my fair share of “Good luck with Armstrong” and “You guys can have him” this summer. They underestimate the mentality of the Wolfpack and will get their new version of Armstrong when the team travels to Charlottesville on Sept. 22.
Defensive player of the year: C.J. Clark, DL
After a comeback 2022 season, Clark will likely be another impact player for the Wolfpack’s historically amazing defense. He played in 13 games last season and accounted for 18 tackles and three sacks, but those are just warm-up numbers for now. This season will be a great opportunity for Clark to really show his leadership and strong mental game on the field, as well as becoming a top defenseman in the ACC.
Bowl Projection: Pinstripe Bowl versus Iowa
Start spreading the news, the Wolfpack are heading for New York City on Dec. 29 this year. Playing in Yankee Stadium would be an amazing atmosphere for the Pack, and facing off against No. 25 Iowa can really show the team can hang with the big boys. While the team would have to adapt to the colder weather, I’m sure they can put on a show for the north to see. Just think of curling up on your couch with some hot chocolate ready to watch an ACC/BIG 10 matchup that can easily be won by NC State.
Noah Teague, Assistant Sports Editor
Overall record: 8-4
This year’s Wolfpack football team has the talent to make a run at an ACC Championship, but also a schedule that could make it tough to earn a winning record. The reality of what happens is up in the air, as the Pack will win some big games and drop a game it shouldn’t.
Maybe 8-4 doesn’t jump out as a great season, but this would mark the first time in program history that NC State has won 8 or more games for four consecutive seasons. The consistency that head coach Dave Doeren is establishing is impressive and would set up a strong foundation for next season – the potential start of the M.J. Morris era.
Biggest Win: North Carolina
The Pack will have no shortage of opportunities for historic wins with Clemson and Notre Dame coming to Carter-Finley Stadium this year. However, both of those teams are difficult for NC State to match up with at the lines of scrimmage. North Carolina, a popular dark horse team in the ACC this year, is a team the Wolfpack can and should beat this season.
Last season North Carolina’s defense was easily the worst in the ACC, giving up a league-worst 30.8 points per game. Time and time again, the Tar Heel defense blundered, such as when it gave up 40 points in the fourth quarter to App State. With a revitalized offense, the Wolfpack has the opportunity to run up points on its way to a third consecutive win over North Carolina.
Most surprising loss: Louisville
I’m all aboard the Louisville hype train this year as a potential ACC and even College Football Playoff sleeper. After bringing in 28 transfers this offseason, new head coach Jeff Brohm has put together a star-studded squad that should be able to put up points in bunches.
Watch out for the Cardinals explosive offense to leave teams in the dust. While I don’t expect Louisville to dominate NC State, especially considering it will be a primetime game in Carter-Finley, the Cardinals have the talent to hang with and defeat the Wolfpack – possibly enroute to an undefeated ACC campaign.
MVP: Aydan White, CB
There’s no doubt heading into 2023 that junior cornerback Aydan White is one of the best cornerbacks in the country. After playing more coverage snaps without giving up a touchdown last year, White returns as the star of a loaded Wolfpack defense.
This year, White will have the task of locking up opposing teams’ top receivers. The Pack can essentially eliminate teams’ top receivers by sending White to cover them. The question for White is no longer if he’s the best player on the team – it's whether or not he’s the best cornerback in the country.
Breakout: Julian Gray, WR
There’s so many receivers that could breakout this season that it's tough to pinpoint just one. While receivers like Lesane or Timmons have generated plenty of buzz this offseason, red shirt sophomore receiver Julian Gray’s athleticism and speed standout as reason to believe that he could emerge as a key piece in the Wolfpack offense.
Gray has primarily been utilized as a kick returner, where his return average in 2022 was the second best in the ACC, showcasing his blazing fast speed. Without much proven production at receiver, I’m betting the speedster will step up for the Pack.
Offensive player of the year: Brennan Armstrong, QB
In 2021 Armstrong put together one of the more impressive seasons in ACC history, hurting teams through the air and on the ground. Reunited with his former offensive coordinator Robert Anae, Armstrong is poised for a big year – something the Pack will need. The Wolfpack offense will go as far as Armstrong goes.
Despite doubts about Armstrong, there’s plenty of reasons for optimism. He’s a sixth-year player with 40 in-game appearances. He also put together one of the best seasons by a college quarterback in 2021, where he threw for 4449 yards – the fourth most ever by an ACC quarterback. With experience and proven production, Armstrong is the perfect quarterback to follow a star like Devin Leary.
Defensive player of the year: Shyheim Battle, CB
While Aydan White is going to receive plenty of attention from offensive coordinators scheming away from him, redshirt junior cornerback Shyheim Battle is going to see an uptick in opportunities for picks. There’s one small problem with quarterbacks attacking Battle – he’s an excellent cornerback in his own right that could go to the NFL after this season.
Battle has been a staple of the secondary over the past three seasons and is set for a huge season. As a more physical corner than White, he has the capability to match up well with bigger receivers, while also being a talented run-defender. With all attention on White this season – and rightfully so – Battle should excel as a key member of the defense.
Bowl Projection: Holiday Bowl versus Oregon State
Talk about storylines – NC State finally getting to play in the Holiday Bowl would be a sweet reward for another strong year. There’s plenty of ACC squads that can compete for a top tier bowl trip but NC State is a safe bet given its elite defense and potentially high-flying offense.
Oregon State is one of the better teams in the PAC 12 this year and will be a tough out in any game. The Pack will however be facing a familiar quarterback in DJ Uiagalelei, who the red-and-white beat in 2021 during a monumental upset against Clemson.
