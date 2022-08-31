The NC State football team is just days away from kicking off its 2022 campaign with a road trip to East Carolina to take on the Pirates. Before the season officially gets underway, here are the season predictions from the editors of Technician Sports.
Wade Bowman, Managing Editor
Record: 12-0
I don’t care anymore, this is the year. Never can I remember a time where the stars have aligned more perfectly for an NC State football season than the upcoming 2022 schedule. Despite a couple of challenges on the road, which the Pack did struggle greatly with a season ago, a lot of NC State’s success this year will rely on simple execution. Coming into most matchups as the favorite will be a weird spot for a lot of veterans on this team, but it's an occasion I fully expect them to be prepared for.
Biggest Win: at Clemson
Week five’s ACC opener in Death Valley is the game that will make or break NC State’s season. To be the best, you have to beat the best, and for all intents and purposes — Clemson is still top dog of the conference. In a game that both teams should come into with undefeated records, NC State will have to show a lot of maturity to take down Dabo Swinney and company on their home turf. If the boys in red-and-white can manage it, the ACC is theirs for the taking.
Most Surprising Loss: Florida State
If things play out the way I’d like them to in my perfect world, NC State would come into this matchup coming off a win against a top 10, possibly even top-5 team. If there’s one thing I’ve learned about Pack football in my time on campus, it’s that it sure does love a good, old-fashioned trap game.
If NC State were to lose any surprising game this year, week six against FSU at home has all the makings of a classic Wolfpack heartbreaker. Despite playing at a lower level than many believe they’ve been capable of in the past few seasons, Florida State has a talented roster that has the firepower to knock off anyone in the country, NC State included.
Offensive POY: Devin Leary
Next question. It’s a given at this point that redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary is that guy. Leading the conference a year ago in touchdown passes thrown against ACC opponents with 27 and breaking Philip Rivers’ previous single-season record of 34 passing touchdowns with his 35 in an NC State uniform, Leary’s got what it takes to cement himself as the best signal caller to ever come through Raleigh.
Defensive POY: Drake Thomas
Probably the toughest decision out of these predictions, figuring out a defensive play of the year on such a stacked roster was difficult. If last season showed us anything, it's that no matter who goes down, someone will step up. In the face of all the misfortunes the 2021 season brought, one guy never got out of the way of any challenge. Junior linebacker Drake Thomas went from the third man in the linebacking unit to an All-ACC First-Team performer. A linebacking core of graduate student Isaiah Moore, redshirt junior Payton Wilson and Thomas should terrify any offensive coordinator in college football.
Breakout Player: Darryl Jones
The two position groups with the most uncertainty hanging over them this year for NC State have to be the running backs and wideouts. I expect offensive coordinator Tim Beck to find ways to scheme the new slate of running backs into comfortable roles, but the wide receivers face a much more difficult challenge. Most of the pressure will be on redshirt junior wideout Devin Carter and graduate receiver Thayer Thomas to fill the gap left by Emeka Emezie’s departure, but the Maryland transfer, and graduate receiver, Darryl Jones has the tools to become one of Leary’s favorite down-field targets.
Bryan Pyrtle, Sports Editor
Record: 10-2
If NC State ever goes 12-0, this is the year. But for me, I won’t believe it until I see it. Pulling off a win against Clemson in Death Valley is the prime example of this. As the Wolfpack enters conference play, the Tigers crowd will be in a frenzy for arguably the biggest game in the ACC this season. Beating Clemson at Carter-Finley is one thing, but besting them on the road is a different animal.
I thought about going 11-1 here but I think the Pack drops one game against a team not named Clemson. The most likely candidate comes on Nov. 19 at Louisville since Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham has the ability to carry his team to victory almost single-handedly.
Obviously the season finale at UNC is a game NC State will have to watch for as well, as the record book tends to go out the window when the Wolfpack plays the Tar Heels. Especially after last year’s rendition, UNC will be looking for revenge at Kenan Stadium. Although the season opener at East Carolina carries very little weight outside of the state, the Pack could be on upset alert there as well since NC State hasn’t won at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium since 2007.
Biggest Win: vs Wake Forest
In the absence of upsetting Clemson on the road, this is the biggest win for NC State. A heartbreaking loss against the Demon Deacons put the Atlantic division out of the Pack’s control, so getting revenge would boost a win here to the biggest of the year.
The impact will be diminished if Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman doesn’t play, so there’ll be an asterisk on the result if that turns out to be the case.
Most Surprising Loss: at Louisville
“More surprising loss” is probably a more accurate title here. The Wolfpack tends to drop an unexpected game or two every year, but in keeping with the overall theme of the Pack’s expectations, this year is different.
That being said, the Cardinals present a challenge for an NC State squad that’ll be coming off a three-game homestand before traveling to Louisville. That Wolfpack thumped the Cards 28-13 last season, but much like the Clemson matchup, replicating that result on the road will be difficult. Combined with Cunningham’s ability to carry his team on his back, Louisville will be the Pack’s second loss of 2022.
Offensive POY: Devin Leary
Self-explanatory.
Defensive POY: Isaiah Moore
There are so many names I could put here. It’s no secret the Wolfpack’s linebacking core comes into the season as one of the best in the country, so Wilson and Thomas are easily in this conversation as well. I also like graduate defensive tackle Cory Durden and senior safety Tanner Ingle as dark horses for this distinction.
However, I’ve got a good feeling Moore will kick his production into an even higher gear this year. Even though he enters the season coming off a knee injury that ended his 2021 season, I believe Moore has the wherewithal to bounce back and lead NC State’s defense. Moore’s been named one of the team captains for the third season, so his leadership on defense is well-established.
Again, this pick is more of a gut feeling than anything, but I have faith in it.
Breakout Player: Jordan Houston
Junior running back Jordan Houston was my pick to break out last year and I’m sticking with him. Obviously he was stuck behind Bam Knight and Ricky Person Jr. last year but if you look at his tape, Houston can play.
He’s got explosive speed and playmaking ability. With defenses keying in on Leary and a fleet of sturdy offensive lineman to clear space for him, Houston will have the space and time to make guys miss and pick up yards quickly. He’s also a great receiving option out of the backfield for Leary, so that presence in the passing game will get Houston more touches in the offense.
I expect Houston to turn the question mark at running back into an exclamation point real quick.
Ben Ellis, Assistant Sports Editor
Record: 12-0
Y’all heard it here first, take me to Vegas. This is the most hyped NC State football season of my lifetime, and for good reason. The pieces are there for this to be a special season for the Pack. We all know how NC State has historically struggled to live up to high expectations, but head coach Dave Doeren may have been on to something last season when he said the curse on NC State is over after the Pack beat Clemson in double overtime. Call me crazy, but the Pack is running the table.
Biggest Win: Clemson
In order to win the ACC, the Pack is going to have to go through Clemson. While the Tigers didn’t have as good of a season last year as they’re used to, Clemson is still the class of the ACC and is this year’s favorite to win the conference. Everybody outside of Raleigh thinks the Tigers will get back to their winning ways this year, and you already know Doeren is going to have his team come into this one with a massive chip on its shoulder. If there’s any team that can win in Death Valley this season, it’s NC State.
Most Surprising Loss: N/A
‘Nuff said.
Offensive POY: Devin Leary
Leary’s rise to stardom has been truly remarkable considering how his career in Raleigh started, and it couldn’t have started much worse as he began the year as the third-string quarterback on a 4-8 team. Now, he’s ACC Preseason Player of the Year, even getting dark horse Heisman hype, and has a chance to lead his team to NC State’s first ACC Championship since 1979, something that Wolfpack greats such as Rivers, Russell Wilson, Mike Glennon, Jacoby Brissett and Ryan Finley never could.
Defensive POY: Drake Thomas
Thomas was “Nonstop” in 2021, literally carrying the defense on his back with the injuries of fellow linebackers Moore and Wilson. He’ll now have his star teammates back this season, and while both Moore and Wilson could easily be the defense’s best player by the end of the season, I’m still gonna go with Thomas. His motor is unbelievable, and he’ll be leading one of the best defenses in the ACC, if not the country this season.
Breakout Player: Trent Pennix
A Raleigh native and graduate of Sanderson High School, redshirt junior tight end Trent Pennix played really well towards the end of the 2021 season, scoring three touchdowns in the last five games. Some were expecting him to play a more Jaylen Samuels-type role before last season, and with the way he finished, this could be the year he has a true breakout season. Listed at tight end, the man can line up at any position on the field and has great speed. After a roller-coaster four years thus far in Raleigh, watch for Pennix to play a pivotal role in the offense this season.
Ethan Bakogiannis, Assistant Sports Editor
Record: 10-2
Hey, if there’s ever a year the Pack can go undefeated, it’s this one. But we all know how hard it is to win games in college football, especially 12 straight, no matter how good your team is. So while I think NC State will win some massive games this season, the Pack won’t be perfect. Some tough ACC road games against Clemson and UNC have the potential to make or break the Pack’s bid for a favorable landing spot in the end-of-year rankings. And while those are just the big ones, NC State has two more challenging road matchups versus East Carolina and Louisville that shouldn’t be taken lightly either. In general, the Pack’s games away from Carter-Finley will define its 2022 campaign.
Biggest Win: at Clemson
In what is undoubtedly considered the biggest game of the year, NC State is set to take on Clemson in week five and while we all remember the Pack’s incredible win against the Tigers last season, this game will be a whole different animal. This season, the rivalry matchup will take place in Death Valley, a notoriously challenging place for opposing teams to play well, much less win games.
The Tigers are rightfully receiving the benefit of the doubt from the national media after a disappointing 2021 season because of their coaching, talent and overall prestigious program. But as a team expected to once again be in contention for a spot in the CFP, Clemson will once again be the favorite heading into week five.
So while it’s a daunting game for the Pack, Clemson also knows how big of a matchup this is. It’s one that will have massive repercussions for both teams and the rest of the ACC. But with the Tigers once again expected to live up to the monumental expectations set for them, it’s Clemson’s game to lose, putting the Wolfpack in a prime position to pull off an even more impressive upset win than last season against its South Carolinian rivals.
Most Surprising Loss: at ECU
I know, I know, I just talked about NC State beating one of the best teams in the nation, so how are they getting upset by ECU in week one? Well to start, NC State has traditionally struggled against ECU, especially while on the road. After losing its last two games against the Pirates in Greenville, the Wolfpack will be forced to open its season amidst a rambunctious crowd and steamy weather with history not on its side. In addition, NC State tended to start slow on the road last season, if the same happens here and ECU gets up to an early two-score lead, I think this game has upset written all over it.
Offensive POY: Devin Leary
At this point, I’m preaching to the choir. I mean come on, is there anyone that thinks Leary won’t be the most important player on NC State’s offense this year? He’s got great physical and mental traits, plus the stats to back it up, rightfully earning the consensus’ vote for the best quarterback in the ACC entering this season.
But I don’t think people talk about Leary’s intangibles nearly enough. Not only is he a leader on and off the field, but last season especially, he proved he won’t let you down in the clutch. We all remember just how special Leary was in the waning moments of last season’s games against Clemson and UNC. He made some throws and plays that will go down in NC State history and with more sure to come in 2022, he’ll no doubt be the most valuable part of the offense this season.
Defensive POY: Drake Thomas
Thomas, who’s set to lead a nationally recognized linebacking core, will no doubt continue to be called upon to make big plays as he fully embraces his role as the de facto leader of NC State’s formidable defense. On top of that, Thomas was touted as the highest graded returning linebacker in the nation by PFF’s grading scale. As a linebacker who stepped up when injuries compounded last season, it’s exciting to think about a year where the fan-favorite Thomas will be unleashed for all 12 games.
Breakout Player: Jordan Houston
With Person Jr. and Knight moving on to the big leagues, it’s going to be Houston’s time in the spotlight this season. As a junior, Houston’s had more than enough experience as the understudy to Knight and Person Jr. in past years and he’s primed to step up this year as the Pack’s lead back.
This isn’t just by necessity however, as a versatile and speedy runner, Houston’s bound to get touches on all three downs and is sure to be a weapon in the pass-catching game. I expect Houston will compliment and even add to NC State’s explosive passing game nicely, helping one of the most dangerous offenses in the ACC become that much more lethal in 2022.