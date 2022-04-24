With some spring sports’ regular seasons winding down and others progressing through postseason play, let’s take a look at some of the recent performances of NC State’s spring coaches and programs.
Elliott Avent, baseball
April has been a mixed bag for Elliott Avent and the baseball team. Even though there have been some incredible wins, like the 10-3 Sunday win against then-No. 23 Virginia Tech and the 15-10 win over Louisville this weekend, there are some lowlights, like allowing 21 runs earlier in the series to the Hokies.
NC State has an easier schedule that currently doesn’t feature any ranked teams, so it will be imperative to take advantage.
In the meantime, it’s easy to appreciate all the home-run madness that this squad features. Senior infielder J.T. Jarrett has five home runs this year after notching just four in his first four years combined, and freshman infielder Tommy White continues to build on his freshman legacy on a game-by-game basis.
Jennifer Patrick-Swift, softball
As it speeds toward the finish line of the regular season, the softball team is taking advantage of its matchups against lesser teams and dropping games to superior opponents. Outside of the series against Georgia Tech, April is treating NC State well, with a favorable matchup with Norfolk State on the horizon.
Across April, head coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift and the softball team beat East Tennessee State twice, lost to South Carolina twice, beat out East Carolina and won series against Louisville and Boston College. The Wolfpack now sits at 31-19.
Press McPhaul, men’s golf
Even though the ACC Championship didn’t go well for the Wolfpack men’s golf team, head coach Press McPhaul had a strong month of April overall. NC State was seventh of 13 teams on the first day of the Stitch Intercollegiate before bouncing back and finishing second on the second day of the competition.
Junior Maximilian Steinlechner and graduate Easton Paxton were among the weekend’s top performers, who each finished 3-under par in the competition.
More recently, NC State defeated Duke in the I-40 Cup, winning 4.5-3.5 in a thrilling matchup that again saw strong performances from Steinlechner and Paxton, as well as senior Thomas Deal.
Page Marsh, women’s golf
The month of April was a step in the right direction for Page Marsh and the women’s golf team. NC State began the month with a continued hot streak from senior Lea Klimentova, as well as wins from sophomore Isabel Amezcua and junior Natalie Armbruester in the Wolfpack Match Play event.
The Wolfpack finished tied for seventh place in the ACC Championship, which is reflective of the program’s progress. Even though the placement doesn’t appear great at a glance, it was the Pack’s best ACC Championship performance since 2017.
Rollie Geiger and Laurie Henes, track and field
The Wolfpack track and field teams are on fire behind head coaches Rollie Geiger and Laurie Henes, who coach the men’s and women’s teams respectively. At the Duke Invitational in early April, the men’s 4x100 meter relay team set a meet and facility record time during an event that saw several other personal bests from athletes like the women’s team’s junior Sam Bush, who took first in the women’s 800-meter.
Then, in mid-April at the Tom Jones Memorial event, the Wolfpack set several personal bests in the jump events. But it was in the women’s 200-meter event where history was made. Senior McKenzie Long set the third-fastest time in program history for that event while graduate Jada Griffin set the seventh-best time.
NC State kept the good times rolling in the Virginia Challenge over this past weekend, getting an all-time performance from sophomore Katelyn Tuohy, who set the eighth-fastest time in college history in the 5,000-meter event, breaking the previous NC State event and facility records.
Kyle Spencer, men’s tennis
Head coach Kyle Spencer had the men’s tennis team playing at a high level across the month of April, dropping just two regular-season matches the entire month. During the month of April, NC State beat four ranked teams: then-No. 26 Notre Dame, then-No. 56 Georgia Tech, then-No. 67 Clemson and then-No. 19 Duke.
While the month did culminate with a loss to No. 17 UNC-Chapel Hill in the ACC Championships, it doesn’t diminish what Spencer and the Wolfpack accomplished in April. Next up is the NCAA Championships.
Simon Earnshaw, women’s tennis
While April wasn’t as favorable to the women’s tennis team as it was to the men’s, there were still quite a few highlights for the team. Despite falling to top-ranked UNC, the Wolfpack still played the Tar Heels close, also doing so twice against No. 7 Virginia — once in the regular season and once during the ACC Championships.
No. 2 doubles pair graduate Jaeda Daniel and senior Nell Miller were particularly effective during the second matchup with the Cavaliers in the ACC Championships, winning 6-3 and helping NC State win the doubles round. April also saw a sweep over No. 58 Clemson in the second round of the ACC Championships.
