In a complete change of pace from the first two weeks of its season, the No. 22 NC State baseball team lost all four of its games in the past week, getting swept by Northeastern and losing in its first road matchup of the year against Campbell. With its record now sitting at 8-4 and ACC play starting up on March 11, there's a lot to discuss regarding this Pack baseball team and what needs to improve before Friday.
You can't win games if you don't score runs
One noticeable difference between the first group of games and this most recent batch has been the lack of production on offense.
The Wolfpack started strong in the recent midweek matchup against Campbell with three runs in the first three innings but didn't score again until a solo home run in the seventh while giving up six runs to the Camels.
It took until the bottom of the ninth inning for anyone from NC State to cross home plate in the series opener against Northeastern, and in the final game of that weekend the Pack was shut out. Game two saw the Wolfpack score five runs on a single and double play in the fifth and a clutch three-run home run from freshman infielder Will Marcy in the eighth, but that still wasn't enough to overcome the eight runs scored by the Huskies.
Despite that being the most runs NC State had scored in any game since Feb. 26, it's still a stark difference from its double digit 16-4 and 10-4 victories over Quinnipiac and the 24-6 opening day victory.
Freshman standout infielder Tommy White is just 2 of 17 in his past four games with no home runs since Feb. 26. Senior infielder/outfielder Devonte Brown was 1 for 3 against Campbell but held hitless against Northeastern and another star from the first two weeks, senior infielder J.T. Jarrett, hasn't even been in the lineup since the last game against Quinnipiac.
March 7, 2022
This lack of offensive production clearly didn't help against the Huskies, and it sure won't allow the Pack to be successful once it begins conference play.
Fielding struggles
Along with its inconsistency at the plate, this Pack baseball team has not been helping itself in the field either with 11 errors in just the past four games, including nine in the series against Northeastern alone.
While NC State did record seven errors in its first two games, which is concerning, those mistakes were not as detrimental and could be covered up by its offensive strength, but they become more alarming when the team just can't seem to score runs and take over the momentum early.
Pitching update
It was another mixed bag of pitching performances this weekend as well.
Once sophomore Sam Highfill settled in Friday afternoon, he was completely dominant, but it took him two innings first while giving up three earned runs which threatened his pitch count and forced him to come out after only five innings.
Sophomore Matt Willadsen had the most successful outing of the Wolfpack starters, giving up only two earned runs in six innings while striking out six, but senior David Harrison was unable to continue that success the following day, pitching only 4.1 innings while giving up two earned runs.
On the relief side of the roster, most notably was sophomore Chris Villaman's appearance in game two of the weekend where he gave up five earned runs in just one inning pitched.
One major positive though is freshman Carson Kelly who kept the Huskies at bay in the final matchup against Northeastern, giving up one hit in just three innings with four strikeouts.
3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 KWhat a day for @CarsonKelly10. pic.twitter.com/biOGlIJ8FS— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 6, 2022
This NC State pitching staff has shown flashes of greatness, but it needs to settle into games earlier, especially with the No. 3 team in the country scheduled as its next weekend series opponent.
Bright spots
There are some more positives to take away from this weekend though, including the continued success of sophomore infielder LuJames Groover III, who seemed to be the only member of the Wolfpack to not be affected by this offensive slump. He was held hitless in the series opener, but helped keep the Pack alive in the second game against Northeastern, going 3 for 5 for his eight multi-hit game of the year.
Three-hit day for Gino - his eighth multi-hit game of the year. B8 | #Pack9 2, Northeastern 8 pic.twitter.com/OqfGbbrY1B— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 5, 2022
Another transfer, redshirt junior infielder Josh Hood, was also a piece of the only light in NC State's offense over the weekend, going 3 for 4 in the first game against Quinnipiac with a double and a home run, which was the lone Pack run in that matchup.
The continued production from these new members of the Wolfpack is only going to be more important down the stretch and especially with the start of conference play.
ACC action is upon us
It's crucial now more than ever for these NC State bats to start heating up again and pitchers to settle in as there's only one more game before the Pack will start playing ACC opponents.
The Wolfpack travels to Greensboro to play UNC-G in a midweek matchup on Tuesday, March 8 before returning to Doak Field at Dail Park to host No. 3 Notre Dame from March 11-13 and open ACC competition this season.
This is a prime chance for the Pack to move back up in the rankings and prove last week was a rare showing from this offense, but it needs to capitalize on this opportunity.