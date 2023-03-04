On a dominant day from the plate and the mound, which featured a career performance from freshman catcher Cannon Peebles, NC State baseball steamrolled NJIT 21-2.
From the start, the Wolfpack (11-0) bats were on fire as the team blasted six dingers throughout the afternoon — Peebles and graduate outfielder Trevor Candelaria both hit a pair of home runs each. Two of the duo’s homers came in the fourth inning, helping the Pack put the game out of reach early against the Highlanders (4-5).
“I just thought we played very, very well in a game that got out of hand late,” said head coach Elliott Avent. “That guy that started for [NJIT], we knew we were going to have to be very good, very disciplined, very patient. He’s been putting up some big numbers… I thought we did very good to get him out of the game early.”
Peebles' performance at the plate was beyond impressive; he went 6-6 on the day, becoming the first Wolfpack player to get six hits in a game since 2003, and racked up 10 RBIs, more than NJIT’s total number of hits for the day. He also lived off of extra base hits, hitting three doubles to go along with his pair of homers and single. Peebles' historic day at the plate will certainly have a place in Wolfpack baseball lore for years to come.
So nice, he did it twice! @cpeebs34 goes yard from 𝒃𝒐𝒕𝒉 sides of the plate to extend the lead for the Wolfpack.#NCAABaseball x 🎥 ACCNX / @NCStateBaseballpic.twitter.com/lG9eVMsAYF— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) March 4, 2023
“I can’t describe how I did it,” Peebles said. “I just went out there about my business and played how I usually play and kept my energy — that’s about it.”
In addition to Peebles, Candelaria impressed the home crowd with his own day at the plate. The Davidson transfer hit his first home run as a member of the Pack in the first inning, then blasted another one later in the game. Batting 3-3 and earning six RBIs, Candelaria left everything on the field during the lopsided game.
Three hits, two homers, six RBI and three runs scored.Have a DAY, @T_J_C_33 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MicSXOWmhj— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 4, 2023
“Anytime you can help your team put runs on the board, it’s exciting, whether that’s a single, a walk or a home run.” Candelaria said.
Candelaria’s home run was not the only first on the day — junior second baseman Kalae Harrison hit his first homer in Raleigh in the fourth inning. The solo shot was an example of Harrison’s significant improvement this season after transferring from Texas A&M. After batting .162 in 2022, Harrison has improved to .438, one of the better averages on the team.
*insert "his first in a Wolfpack uniform" tweet here*#Pack9 | @kalae_harrison pic.twitter.com/yv9x2Batpu— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 4, 2023
On a day mostly focused on the bats, Wolfpack pitching was very solid in its own right, allowing only two runs and six hits. Junior right-handed pitcher Matt Willadsen had a great day on the mound, aside from a shaky third inning where he let up two earned runs. Over the course of six innings, Willadsen hurled six strikeouts.
“They got to him in that one inning; hit about three balls in a row hard,” Avent said. “He settled in, kept a good, older team at bay.”
Freshman right-handed pitcher Andrew Shaffner and sophomore right-handed pitcher Carson Kelly threw the last three innings, giving up no runs. Great defense behind the pitchers was also crucial in keeping the Highlanders' offense at bay.
NC State will look to complete the series sweep against NJIT tomorrow at Doak Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be televised on ACC Network Extra.