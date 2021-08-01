Behind goals from Jay Tee Kamara and Robby Kristo, North Carolina FC picked up all three points on the road with a 3-2 win over Fort Lauderdale CF on Sunday, August 1.
For the second game in a row, Kristo bagged two goals to lead NCFC to victory. Both of Kristo’s goals against Fort Lauderdale were from the penalty spot, including the winner early in stoppage time.
The game got off to a flying start with both teams scoring in the opening 11 minutes of the game. Kamara got NCFC on the board first, picking up the ball near midfield and taking it all the way into the box before curling the ball into the bottom corner of the net.
Certified baller 🔥Jay Tee Kamara dances past defenders and puts @NorthCarolinaFC in front!0-1 | #FTLvNC pic.twitter.com/IwRsNr0RoZ— USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) August 1, 2021
Fort Lauderdale wasted no time in bringing things level as Edison Azcona converted from the middle of the box. There was a question of offside on the goal after a Fort Lauderdale player ended up very close to NCFC keeper Jake McGuire after drifting offside, but after a quick conversation with the linesman, the referee awarded the goal.
The next period of play saw some end-to-end action, but neither team could find the back of the net until NCFC was awarded a penalty in the 29th minute. Selmir Miscic and Kristo linked up at the top of Fort Lauderdale’s box with a nice one-two, before Miscic was clipped from behind. Kristo stepped up to the spot and confidently converted from 12 yards. The keeper guessed the right way, but hesitated for half a second and that was all Kristo’s shot needed to find the back of the net.
Penalty kick perfection 👌@rkristo11 is back on the scoresheet, and @NorthCarolinaFC is back on top!1-2 | #FTLvNC pic.twitter.com/qqz9KQAiHH— USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) August 2, 2021
With their first-half goals, both Kamara and Kristo improved their season totals to three, bringing them level with Miscic at the top of NCFC’s scoring chart. The deadlock at the top did not last long however, as Kristo’s second goal of the game gave him sole possession of the top spot.
In addition to his three goals, Kamara also leads the team in assists with five. Currently on loan with NCFC from USL Championship side Louisville City FC, the 19-year-old attacking midfielder has been one of NCFC’s best players this season, if not the best.
The second half saw some back-and-forth play with Fort Lauderdale pushing for the equalizer and NCFC trying hard to protect its lead. Eventually, Fort Lauderdale won the battle and equalized on a corner kick in the 79th minute. Modesto Mendez got a step on Nazmi Albadawi at the far post and was able to tap the corner home.
Conexión cubana 🤝🇨🇺Dairon Reyes sets up Modesto Mendez for @FTLauderdaleCF's second equalizer!2-2 | #FTLvNC pic.twitter.com/SP1xNLbYaH— USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) August 2, 2021
While Fort Lauderdale tried to capitalize on its momentum and get a go-ahead goal after their equalizer, it was NCFC that snagged all three points in the dying minutes of the game. Second-half substitute and academy standout Cole Frame, was brought down in the box early in stoppage time. Kristo stepped up to the spot once again, going higher and to the opposite side of the goal from his first PK, bagging his second brace in his last two appearances and giving NCFC the win.
we'll never tire of @rkristo11 braces. go ooooon! pic.twitter.com/QObxSSBDlq— North Carolina FC (@NorthCarolinaFC) August 2, 2021
NCFC head coach John Bradford named an unchanged starting XI from his team’s 4-0 win over Richmond last weekend. With big names like Kristo and Albadawi back from injury, NCFC has been able to build a lot of chemistry in recent weeks and the results reflect that improvement.
With the win, NCFC has picked up 11 points in its last six games after picking up just one from the first seven games of the season.
NCFC will be back on the road for its next game, taking on New England Revolution II on Thursday, August 5 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.