It was a tumultuous 2022 campaign for NC State football, especially with the Wolfpack being forced to play quarterback musical chairs due to injuries. The Wolfpack defense proved once again to be the backbone of the team, leading the ACC in fewest points per game and interceptions. In the age of the transfer portal, there are always new faces and old names — here is a breakdown of who's who on the NC State defense.
Defensive line
The defensive line returns plenty of experienced talent from years prior and looks to continue to shut down the opponent's run game like it did last year.
Led by junior defensive end Davin Vann, a 2023 captain, the Pack has managed to bring pressure with only three linemen up front. Vann is joined by senior defensive end Savion Jackson and redshirt junior defensive tackle C.J. Clark.
Both Jackson and Clark have had their fair share of injuries in the last couple of seasons, resulting in them missing a significant number of games. If they can stay healthy, this front three can cause problems for opposing offenses.
Linebackers
NC State’s linebacker core last year was one of the best the program has ever seen, flying around the field and making tackles from sideline to sideline.
Graduate linebacker Payton Wilson returned to NC State for a fifth season to captain the defense and prove that he is still one of the best linebackers in college football. With an injury-riddled past, it is crucial that Wilson stays healthy.
Wilson, who is starting at weakside linebacker, is joined by senior linebacker Jaylon Scott and junior linebacker Devon Betty. Starting as the strongside linebacker and middle linebacker respectively, Scott and Betty will look to carry the torch from Drake Thomas and Isaiah Moore.
Outside of Wilson’s health, the main concern is the lack of experience Scott and Betty possess in their new roles. In two of the most important roles on the defensive side, the lack of playing time can be exposed if NC State isn’t careful. However, both players know the system well, and only time will tell if they live up to their larger role in this season's defense.
Cornerbacks
The starting cornerbacks have not changed from last season with both junior cornerback Aydan White and redshirt junior cornerback Shyheim Battle returning this season.
White sprung onto the scene last season, earning himself an AP All-ACC first-team award. He also played the most coverage snaps in the nation without giving up a touchdown according to PFF. White was able to rake in multiple pick sixes last season and looks to be one of the most exciting players for the Wolfpack if he keeps improving.
Aydan White pick sixNC State is opening up the flood gates 🌊 pic.twitter.com/vcj44UrOih— The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 18, 2022
Battle will look to play the opposite of White in what would be a good-looking cornerback tandem. He’s a physical cornerback who isn’t afraid to play hands on or make big hits.
If Battle can take fewer penalties he will be perfect for his role. Because NC State runs three linemen up front, they often play with a nickel back.
The Pack is looking to graduate cornerback Robert Kennedy to fill the role of cornerback. Kennedy transferred from Old Dominion this past year where he started 11 games at safety, ranked fifth on the team for most tackles and tied for the second-most pass breakups.
The Wolfpack has a strong group of defensive backs who look to put a clamp on the best receivers in the ACC.
Safeties
NC State’s safeties are similar to the linebackers this year; they have a couple of guys who have experience in the system but are now stepping into a bigger role.
Junior safety Devan Boykin played snaps at both safety and nickel in 2022. The versatile player is getting the nod at strong safety and looks to make the most of his opportunity there.
Playing opposite of him at free safety is senior safety Jakeen Harris who makes his return to the starting lineup. After serving mostly in a backup role to Tanner Ingle in 2022, Harris makes the switch from strong safety to free safety for the new season.
The NC State defense has studs up and down the lineup who are looking to make big plays. The team will look to the defense early in the season to give the group some stability. If the Wolfpack can stay healthy, there is nothing stopping it from being one of the top defenses in the ACC again.
