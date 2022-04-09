NC State’s 2022 Spring Game is in the books, a 50-7 thrashing which saw the red team (the starters) dominate the white team (everyone else). It’s extremely early in the season, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t learn anything from Saturday’s exhibition. Here’s five takeaways from the game:
Defense dominates despite injuries
In the first half, the red team held the white team to 27 total yards, one first down and 1.2 yards per play. In total the defense forced two interceptions and a fumble during the course of the game, and it did so despite having eight players with starting experience out for the game.
Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson, with his staff, has built a deeply talented Wolfpack defense, and it’s going to carry the team come this fall. One player to look out for: redshirt freshman end Travali Price. The highest rated defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class, Price looks to be the team’s No. 4 end, and showcased a nice combination of power and speed. He ended the game with three tackles, a sack and 1.5 TFLs.
Questions remain for O-line
In a surprise scratch, graduate center Grant Gibson did not participate in the spring game. Along with that, head coach Dave Doeren said the team is a long way from naming starters.
Still, we can deduce from the red team’s starting O-line that redshirt sophomore tackle Anthony Belton, redshirt sophomore guard Dylan McMahon, Gibson, graduate guard Speas and redshirt sophomore tackle Tim McKay are the team’s current starters from left to right with redshirt junior Derrick Eason next up at guard and perhaps redshirt freshman Pat Matan up next at tackle.
While the unit performed well in the run game Saturday, it gave up a few would-be sacks. And it did so going up against backups.
The offensive line remains the definite question mark for the offense, as junior Jordan Houston looked great at running back and junior Keyon Lesane impressed at wideout, hinting that those positions will be able to replace their former starters. It’s much less certain that Ikem Ekwonu and Chandler Zavala will be so easily replaced on NC State’s left side.
Fred Seabrough leaves his mark
With Dylan Parham gone and redshirt sophomore tight end Chris Toudle out for spring ball, redshirt freshman tight end Fred Seabrough Jr. made the most of his time with the red team. Seabrough caught nearly every ball sent his way, ending the game with three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown. The tight end group had a logjam coming into spring ball, with the Seabroughs, Kameron Walker, Ezemdi Udoh and Yates Johnson all vying for playtime. It appears that Fred Seabrough’s separated himself now that spring ball is over.
He may not be a huge factor come this fall, but Fred Seabrough Jr. will likely take over as the go-to pass-catcher in the middle of the field after Toudle leaves the program. He may even encourage offensive coordinator Tim Beck to try putting him and Toudle on the field together some this season.
Anthony Smith’s the X-factor
Sophomore receiver Anthony Smith had a bit of a hot and cold spring game. It started cold, with him unable to haul in a pass until just before the end of the second quarter. That pass though, was a 34-yard touchdown, which showcases exactly what he brings to the offense.
Smith is a deep threat with track speed, but doesn’t always have the surest hands. He also appeared to be out of sync with redshirt junior Devin Leary at one point, with the quarterback expecting him to sit in a hole while he kept running. Still, he gets behind his defender at will, and should he shore up his catch percentage, he’ll give this offense a different dimension come this fall.
Spring Game improvements
Spring games seem to be the bane of coaches’ existences. Between concerns like dealing with roster management issues tied to injuries suffered during spring camp and players recovering from injuries suffered in the previous season — which nearly caused NC State’s spring game to be canceled last season, paranoia about giving opponents film to scout — which caused USF to not televise its spring game this year, and more, NC State’s spring games are often as bare bones as they can be.
The game is set up with the team’s first team facing off against everyone else, which leads to complete domination for the starters rather than the first team offense facing the first team defense. Is there any wonder why there’s sparse turnout for these events? They could be better.
Spring games are put on primarily for the fans, one would think, but they aren’t very exciting to watch.
If the concern is roster management issues, why not scrimmage a local FCS team like North Carolina Central? If the concern is giving opponents a scouting opportunity, why not refuse to televise the event? For injury concerns, keep the running clock, and disallow kickoff or punt returns and live tackling. Even still, these small changes would give the game much more weight as a spectacle and encourage people to make the trip over to Carter-Finley Stadium to watch some spring football.