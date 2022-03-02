NC State football’s 2022-23 campaign began Wednesday, March 2 with the start of spring practices. While a few key players didn’t take the field, those practicing reflected the potential for this upcoming season. Here’s what we learned:
Offensive line
NC State had a couple of very talented players leave the team in former left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and former left guard Chandler Zavala. Ekwonu’s a consensus top-five draft prospect, while Zavala is still fighting for an extra year of NCAA eligibility — chances are, both will be in the league next season, which means the Wolfpack have to replace the left side of the line and shore up the issues the unit faced last season.
To start spring ball, position coach John Garrison put redshirt senior Bryson Speas and redshirt sophomore Dylan McMahon at left tackle and guard, respectively, while redshirt junior Derrick Eason and redshirt sophomore Tim McKay filled out the right side. Graduate Grant Gibson, back for a sixth year of football, anchors the line. The unit is still a work in progress, though.
“If Tim ends up [at LT] some I wouldn't be surprised, [redshirt sophomore tackle] Anthony Belton you'll see there, [redshirt freshman tackle] Pat Matan, so, gotta get guys reps,” said head coach Dave Doeren. “This is the best time to let them compete against good defensive linemen and see, I guess you'd say, [who’s] your best five.”
Nearly a dozen out for some or all spring ball
NC State announced 11 players will miss all or part of spring ball, nine of which have significant experience: senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle C.J. Clark, graduate defensive tackle Cory Durden, graduate linebacker Isaiah Moore, redshirt junior H-back Trent Pennix, redshirt sophomore cornerback Cecil Powell, redshirt sophomore tight end Chris Toudle, sophomore cornerback Aydan White and redshirt junior linebacker Payton Wilson.
Despite the amount of injured players, the team's depth was clear. The defensive line and linebacking corps stood out especially, but the wide receivers room hasn’t seemed to miss a beat after losing its top receiver. And should players take a next step forward, the O-line unit could be the strength of this offense as it replaces two great running backs.
The running back room is the biggest question mark for the team. It has a veteran voice in Jordan Houston, but the jury is out on whether sophomore Demie Sumo-Karngbaye or redshirt sophomore Delbert Mimms III can provide the second half of the one-two punch NC State needs.
In addition, senior safety Tanner Ingle and graduate safety Cyrus Fagan both went through practice wearing green jerseys. The two were mostly full-go, they just avoided contact in a few drills. Fagan in particular showed a lot of energy and excitement in getting back on the field after missing the team’s final 10 games with injury.
Josh Harris making big strides
With Durden and Clark out, Josh Harris typically led the D-line drills with Davin Vann and/or Savion Jackson. Harris is down to a listed weight of 325 pounds and looks the lightest he’s ever been in an NC State uniform. Harris is a former four-star recruit, part of a monster D-line haul for Doeren in 2019. He got some playtime last season, but the coaching staff seems to expect him to step up even more this year, with Doeren announcing C.J. Clark would shift over to the tackle-edge “tweener” role Vann occupies, which makes room for Harris to be Durden’s backup at nose guard.
“We're training him to be able to play both end and nose … so we can constantly rotate and get our best guys out there,” Doeren said. “It's gonna be a formidable group. When you get C.J. Clark back, you get Cory Durden back, there's gonna be some guys with game experience, with a lot of ability. I'm excited about the D-line rotation.”
Fresh faces getting reps
A couple of players shifted positions over the offseason. Redshirt freshman Micah Crowell is now listed at running back and is practicing after fully recovering from his knee injury. Redshirt freshman Chase Hattley is similarly working with the linebackers though he’s still listed as a defensive back. Hattley’s 6-foot-3, and while he hasn’t fully filled his frame yet at 215 pounds, a few years in S&C coach Dantonio “Thunder” Burnette’s program will see his size balloon. Like Toudle switching from wide receiver to tight end last year, the move provides an opportunity for them to fill a need in the roster.
“Like most people, they want to play,” Doeren said. “They've seen what's happened here with their bodies, they're filled out, they're both big kids that are filled in nicely, and [changing positions] gives them a better opportunity, with the frame that they have to play in that role and, and do things for us earlier in their career.”
Another fresh face is grad transfer receiver Darryl Jones, who offers a unique combination of size and speed. Jones worked with the second team, but he’s still learning and should contribute this season.
“He's an awesome teammate; ever since he got here, he's been eager to learn,” said redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary. “He's been asking a lot of questions. And he understands, he's played at the Power Five level, he understands that it's a process. He's asking [redshirt junior receiver] Devin Carter questions every day asking [graduate receiver] Thayer [Thomas], asking me, so I'm excited for him to continue to get better.”
Expectations high for the Wolfpack
Overall, there was a different buzz about this practice than the opening of fall camp in 2021. That day, the players seemed shot out of a cannon in anticipation of the start of the season, while Wednesday’s practice was much more business-like. Some of that owes to a big personality like Ekwonu’s leaving the team, but part of it is also the target on this team’s back.
NC State believed itself a good football team heading into last season, now everyone believes it.
“When you have a veteran roster, when you have a bunch of guys coming back, the expectations rise; it's just about exceeding those expectations,” Leary said.
Despite the praise, there’s much more for this squad to accomplish.
“You have to remember we didn't win the ACC,” Doeren said. “Played a really good season. A lot of those guys are back, but they want to be better than they were and so they carry that chip on their shoulder. Particularly with how our season finished, there's a big chip on our shoulder to get back on the grass and play again.”