The Carolina Hurricanes capped off one of their best months in team history with a 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Friday, Dec. 30. Their win streak now extends to 10, a franchise record — and Carolina isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon.
“We hadn’t really had one of those [nights], really, all year,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “We capitalized on the power plays, and penalty kills were good, too, so special teams won us the game. But that’s the game now — you gotta have that clicking, because it wins you games.”
There were plenty of things to love about Friday night’s game — goaltender Antti Raanta’s second-straight shutout, three power play goals, excellent special teams — but it was the combined effort, the high energy from start to finish that defined another hot match at PNC Arena.
“We were able to carry over a little bit [of] something from the last game,” Raanta said. “You get that confidence going, and you go into practice and you’re dialed into the things you wanna work on. And when the game started today, you kind of — you just felt like you’re in there.”
The Panthers (16-17-4) needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive — even though the end of the regular season is still months away, Florida has looked worse for wear through the end of 2022. You’d hardly recognize this team from last year’s squad, who finished atop the Atlantic division and boasted the most wins in the NHL.
That being said, the Hurricanes (24-6-6) made light work of the Panthers on both ends of the ice. Carolina looked electric from the jump, perhaps in part thanks to a three-day rest after throttling the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Dec. 27. As it was, right wing Stefan Noesen took advantage of Florida’s first penalty to score the Hurricanes’ inaugural goal.
Another power play goal for Stef Noesen. Ho hum. pic.twitter.com/iho0MvHpcP— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 31, 2022
And speaking of power play goals, the Canes bounced back with a vengeance. Ranked 27th in the NHL prior to the game, Carolina’s three power play goals on Friday evening were unprecedented — it was the first time this season the Hurricanes had scored three goals on the man advantage.
It was almost four, thanks to center Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s goal a mere four seconds after Florida center Anton Lundell exited the penalty box. Regardless, the 22-year-old’s goal cemented Carolina’s 12th win in the 12th month of the year, signaling that the Hurricanes won’t be cooling down anytime soon.
SURGING INTO THE NEW YEAR 🌪️The @Canes have set a new franchise record by winning their 10th game in a row! pic.twitter.com/NzLFXwyPI5— NHL (@NHL) December 31, 2022
The Hurricanes will ring in the new year with a road game against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, Jan. 1. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m.