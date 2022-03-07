NC State softball took on its first ACC opponent this past weekend and came out on top in the series, 2-1. The team’s home run mentality and pitching staff took it through its two winning games, but the Pack will have to get used to playing a good comeback game in order to sweep a series.
Home run mentality (and follow through)
The Wolfpack altogether had four home runs over the course of its three-game series this past weekend. Head coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift has always pushed the home run mentality with this team and in the first and last games this weekend, that showed. When the Pack shows up with bats swinging, it is capable of handling strong offense.
Pitching staff
Between redshirt sophomore righty Aisha Weixlmann on Friday and graduate lefty pitcher Maddie McPherson on Sunday, who both now have five or more wins each this season, the Pack got some very solid pitcher performances this weekend.
McPherson’s game on Sunday was the first time this season she’s pitched all seven innings, and she wasn’t able to put up her usual performance, as she allowed eight hits and only had four strikeouts. Her record is nine strikeouts in five innings. Weixlmann, on the other hand, had her best game yet on Friday, recording nine strikeouts and only allowing four hits in seven innings.
Team must get ahead early
One of the things holding NC State back in its loss on Saturday was that it just wasn’t able to get on the board early. With this team, it has to either tie it up or get out ahead of the opponent early in the game for success.
The Pack struggles to have a good comeback story and if it is able to, this would be one thing that would put it above and beyond.
This team went into this series with two losses, one that was a blowout against Delaware. The Pack’s opponent in that game and in this past Saturday game both had multi-run innings that put the opponent ahead and the Pack wasn’t able to play a comeback game.
When the Pack takes the early lead, it is able to ride that lead to a win. If the opponents snag that early lead, the Wolfpack needs to more consistently find a way to climb back in.
NC State is back in action on Tuesday, March 8 at 5 p.m. at Dail Stadium against North Carolina Central University.