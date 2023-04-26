After being swept by UNC-Chapel Hill this past weekend, the NC State softball team bounced back in a big way against the Norfolk State Spartans. The bats were on fire from the get-go as the red-and-white sent the visiting Spartans home after five innings, defeating them 10-1.
The Wolfpack (17-31) came out swinging early, taking a 10-run lead after the second inning while the Spartans (22-18) were unable to catch up after cycling through two different pitchers. NC State was able to profit 10 runs off of 11 hits, two of which were home runs.
The Pack started off strong in the first inning as sophomore third baseman Hannah Goodwin singled up the left side and wound up on second base after an error from the Spartans. The situation repeated itself when graduate center fielder Rebecca Murray came up to bat next and another error from Norfolk State allowed her single to become a double. Goodwin made it home safely to score the first of many Wolfpack runs.
With her second at bat of the afternoon, @rebeccamurray_ recorded her 200th career hit! pic.twitter.com/sAh9opoJOl— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) April 26, 2023
Throughout the first inning, four different members of the Wolfpack scored, allowing the team to take a dominant 4-0 lead heading into the second inning. This lead was extended even further as NC State scored six runs throughout the next inning. Most notably, graduate left fielder Katlyn Pavlick hit a home run to record three RBI with just one swing.
E2 | 🐺 10, 🟢0WHAT AN INNING! Through the second, all nine starters now record a hit this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/Gcx5T8fcue— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) April 26, 2023
The Wolfpack infield was on fire as well, as eight different players recorded a putout. Freshman first baseman Madison Inscoe and freshman center fielder Gabi Wilson each tallied three, while freshman catcher Amanda Hasler and junior right fielder Gracie Roberts each had two.
Starting in the circle was freshman right-handed pitcher Wynne Gore, who pitched all five innings for the Wolfpack. This was her third start of her freshman season, and she tallied two strikeouts and only one error.
NC State will host its final home series this weekend against the ECU Pirates. For game one, first pitch is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
