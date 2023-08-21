You may know graduate defender Kendall Edwards as the leader of NC State men’s soccer. But what you might not know is that off the field, Edwards leads a secret double life as a content creator for NC State Athletics.
Now, in addition to his staunch defending skills, Edwards has crafted a career as a photographer and videographer for the Wolfpack.
From what his parents say, Edwards has been playing soccer since he was 4 years old. However, he didn’t pick up a film camera until the summer of 2022. After taking interest in his sister’s film camera, she presented him with his own camera as a birthday present.
Little did Edwards know, it was a gift that would change his life.
“Initially I kind of just wanted it to be really casual, just take a picture of my friends while we're out,” Edwards said. “And once I got past that, I was like, ‘Okay, I want to be better at it and learn more and take ownership, take initiative and do better at it.’ So to be honest, to film is something I'm really proud of because I taught myself it and did it myself and learned it myself.”
After his first opportunity on campus — a photoshoot to introduce his own team’s new jerseys — Edwards’ hobby soon turned into an internship with the Athletic Department. Within a year and a half, what started as casually taking pics with friends turned into shoots with teams from all across NC State Athletics.
In that time, work with multiple teams — like preseason photoshoots with NC State volleyball and women’s soccer — has yielded some pretty impressive results thus far.
But Edwards also shines with video, and his dramatic depiction of NC State women’s tennis’ heroic comeback victory in the 2023 NCAA Championships over Iowa State is a perfect example of his film work.
From shooting video on the baseline of PNC Arena to photoshoots in the Free Expression Tunnel, Edwards’ love for storytelling fuels his work.
“So whether it's tennis, or volleyball, or soccer or whatever it is, I think an image, a video, words, can tell a story,” Edwards said. “So, having an idea of, ‘okay, I want this to be conveyed,’ I think that's something that is really powerful. And a lot of what we do is really simple but, I truly do, when I put things together, think about what the message is going to be.”
In addition to creating content for Athletics, Edwards is involved in multiple organizations around the university, including Pack United, NC State’s student athlete-led nonprofit service organization. It’s something that's added to his identity not only as a leader of the men’s soccer team, but a leader around NC State.
“That's one of our values in terms of how we give back to the community, how we help outside,” said men’s soccer head coach, George Kiefer. “I think more importantly, in today's world, to produce really well rounded men, [service] helps you both on and off the field.”
As a student athlete, Edwards’ multitude of involvements around campus might initially seem intense. However, his everyday life just wouldn’t be the same without his work.
“So for me, yes, of course there are days where it's overwhelming and a lot of work,” Edwards said. “But for me, it's just my ticker of life, right? It just feels weird not to be doing anything. … It’s normal for me.”
But as with any commitment of this nature, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Failure and rejection are pervasive in every industry, but whether it's on the field, behind the camera or with Pack United, Edwards embraces those shortcomings as another step in his journey, all while staying true to himself.
“I think the core of [my work] is just being who you are and not being afraid to have rejection,” Edwards said. “I think it's a part of life. And it's okay, you can move on from things, and you can grow in things. … I think humbling yourself and being able to serve and serve and serve and then be able to kind of rise is something that is really important, and it's a message I think I wish a lot more people would have.”
Edwards’ journey throughout the past 18 months has transformed him as a person. Whether shooting for Athletics, serving in Pack United or defending on the field, his experiences have turned him into a true leader.
“He's really talented, he’s probably one of the more athletic guys in the league, in the country,” Kiefer said. “His feet are really good. He’s a good size. So all that stuff is great, but if you get to know Kendall, the type of person he is, the type of man he is…Me being a parent, I can say to Kendall Edward’s parents, ‘If I can do as good a job as you've done off the field with my kids, I'm gonna be really, really proud of myself.’”
But for Edwards, it’s not all that complicated — he’s just being himself.
“For me, I think it's just being yourself,” Edwards said. “Yeah, truly being yourself. And I know that's really cliche, but I think if you're afraid to ask questions, if you're afraid to truly express yourself, you can hold yourself back a lot in life.”
It’s safe to say Edwards’ experience with photography and videography have rapidly reshaped his career. But as he’s honed his creative and leadership skills, his time behind a camera has given him a new lens on life.
“It’s transformed the way I see a lot of stuff,” Edwards said. “So yeah, I would like to work in this business a lot longer if I can't play soccer. … It's just true, passionate love. It's definitely not what I expected to happen when my sister sent me a film camera that one day, right? But, it's what it's become, and it's something I'm really proud of.”
