Graduate defender Kendall Edwards poses for a portrait in the stands at Dail Soccer Field on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Edwards is co-captain of the men's soccer team and has a creative video internship with Pack Athletics. While reflecting on how he balances being a student athlete and having an internship he said "I enjoy the duality of what I do, because there's been times where you just get really sad about a game or get really caught up in the moment of how a week's going, how a season’s going. But I think having an outlet has allowed me to look at the bigger picture and enjoy the whole experience as opposed to just [basing] everything off of what happens on the field.”