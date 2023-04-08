Although the playing conditions weren’t ideal, NC State football took the field at Carter-Finley Stadium for the first time in front of fans in 2023 in its annual Spring Game, which team Red won 41-10 against team White.
The few fans in attendance got their first glimpse at what 2023 NC State football will look like, and while you can’t take away too much from a scrimmage, especially in dreary weather, the game provided some substance for determining where the team is at heading into the summer months.
It’s all about the defense
The 2022 season was characterized by stout defense week in and week out. If the Spring Game was any indication, it’ll be more of the same in 2023.
Even without stars such as graduate linebacker Payton Wilson, junior cornerback Aydan White, senior safety Jakeen Harris and redshirt junior defensive tackle CJ Clark, the defense showed out, forcing four turnovers in the first half alone. The tally included two pick-sixes by redshirt senior defensive back Darius Edmundson and redshirt junior cornerback Shyheim Battle.
The Red defense, composed of the first-team starters, looked like it should against the second-team offense. Whoever played quarterback for White had difficulty moving the ball down the field, and the only touchdown White scored in the game came off Edmundson’s interception return.
The other two first-half turnovers came via fumbles, and while the weather may have been largely attributable to that, the fumbles didn’t just happen on their own. Toss in the fact that the Red defense didn’t allow any points in the second half, and the defense has a lot to hang its hat on at the end of the day.
Wet conditions make it tough for offense, show team chemistry
In addition to the Pack’s stingy defense, the dreary weather and rain that plagued the game and its attendees slowed down each offense considerably. The conditions made for some sloppy play for both sides, evidenced by multiple turnovers, dropped balls and missed passes.
Dropped passes slowed down the momentum of both squads and was a common theme throughout the game. Most notably, a potential second-quarter touchdown was negated by a drop from junior wide receiver Anthony Smith. After a flea-flicker trick play worked to perfection for the Red squad, Smith found himself miles away from White defenders in the middle of the field en route to the endzone. However, a disappointing drop on the surefire touchdown was a microcosm of some of the miscues on offense.
While the poor conditions didn’t help the technical side of football, head coach Dave Doeren saw the game as an opportunity for the team to build character and keep developing its chemistry.
“The mental toughness piece, the chemistry was there,” Doeren said. “Does it give us a chance to really look at how well we throw and catch the football? Probably not. But there’s a lot of other things besides football.”
While it may not have been fun for the offenses, junior tackle Davin Vann and his fellow defensemen didn’t mind playing into the conditions. Ultimately, though, both sides used it as a chance to test their mettle for the fall.
“It kind of takes you back to being a kid playing the game,” Vann said. “You got to have fun sliding around in the mud, and we were just out there having fun today. … We can’t control the weather, but we can control our attitude, so that’s what we focused on.”
Armstrong, Morris battle it out on opposite teams
The biggest offseason storyline for NC State is undoubtedly the battle at the quarterback position between sophomore standout MJ Morris and graduate student Brennan Armstong, who transferred to NC State from Virginia.
Each quarterback saw time with the Red offense, with Armstrong playing in the first half and Morris taking over in the second. From the beginning, it was apparent that the weather would have an effect on each of their performances. Even though both quarterbacks led multiple touchdown drives with the Red squad, neither accounted for a touchdown themselves.
Saturday’s game was the first chance fans got to see Armstrong play in a red-and-white uniform, and he did most of his damage with his arm. Although Armstrong and offensive coordinator Robert Anae have history from their time at Virginia together, everyone else on the roster is a relatively new face for him. If he becomes the starter next season, it’s imperative that he builds chemistry with his teammates, particularly his receivers.
“When we get put into a game, chemistry shows up, and it kind of gives you a gauge on who I’m really working well with,” Armstrong said. “I think summer is going to be a huge part of that — we can take a lot of time and get a routine of just working on what we want to work on. … It’s going to be crucial for us to get in there and really work on a lot of the smaller things.”
While his time with the White offense understandably didn’t lead to many points, Morris fared better with the Red offense in the second half. Morris’ productivity came primarily from his legs, and while it would have also been encouraging to see more of an aerial attack, Morris’ rushing performance can be utilized if the Pack plays in similar conditions to this contest.
Individual Standouts
Several players stood out in the spring game, such as sophomore wide receiver Terrell Timmons, who had a nice 62-yard touchdown after receiving a screen pass from Morris. After making a move, Timmons turned on the burners and took it to the house for the game’s only receiving touchdown.
Freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion also stood out — he had multiple big-time catches and showed off his speed after the catch on multiple occasions. By the end of the day, he had several catches, including a near-touchdown grab on a corner-post route.
Kevin Concepcion is having a great day folks…The freshman is quickly establishing himself in NC State’s inside receivers room. pic.twitter.com/Nw3qtp3n0f— Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) April 8, 2023
On the defensive side, Battle made his presence felt early on by flying around the field and making some big-time tackles. However, he made the play of the day when he picked off redshirt sophomore quarterback Ben Finley on the sideline and took it to the endzone for a pick-six. Battle was a cornerstone of the Pack’s defense last season, specifically in the secondary, and that doesn’t look like it’ll change come September.
New number, same Shyheim Battle. @ShyOutta252 picks off a pass and takes it back for 6. pic.twitter.com/8xqBuVOAB6— Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) April 8, 2023
Five months until season starts
The next time NC State takes the field in Carter-Finley, it’ll be for the team’s highly anticipated home-opener on Sept. 9 against Notre Dame.
By that time, the Pack will hopefully have an answer for who the man is at quarterback, as well as who some of the key contributors will be on offense. For now, all that NC State fans can do is wait and see.
