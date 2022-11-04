In the Carolina Hurricanes’ second shootout in four days, center Sebastian Aho scored the game-winning goal to hand his team a road victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Absolutely filthy from Fishy pic.twitter.com/AsVCJ2KqEP— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 4, 2022
Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was the Lightning’s saving grace for the bulk of the game, but even the best goalie in the NHL according to NHL Network couldn’t hold off Aho’s slick dekes.
“Obviously, you know what you’re getting with Vasilevskiy,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “He’s the best for a reason, and he showed it tonight. But I just loved the way our guys played all game. I think it was just solid, top to bottom.”
Carolina got off to a promising start in Amalie Arena, notching 15 shots on goal across the first period. Center Seth Jarvis quieted a rowdy crowd after putting one past Vasilevskiy early in the first period, his third goal of the season.
The Lightning nearly tied things up on a power play early in the second frame, but further review revealed that Tampa Bay center Vladislav Namestnikov actually kicked the puck in. That being said, the Lightning put a bullet past goaltender Frederik Andersen shortly after Namestnikov’s slip-up.
After another goal from Tampa Bay gave the Lightning the lead, center Martin Nečas found his 14th point of the season in a defiant shot past several defensemen.
Shane Willis has spoken: Marty Necas officially got that dawg in him pic.twitter.com/fgtYVVZyUy— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 4, 2022
All in all, the second frame saw plenty of brawls on the ice. Akin to a renaissance painting at times, both teams racked up a total of six penalties in the middle 20 minutes. Defenseman Jalen Chatfield tallied half of Carolina’s penalty minutes, partly contributing to Tampa Bay’s 5-on-3 goal to take the lead late in the second.
After a tumultuous second period, both squads came out sluggish in the third, resulting in a slow start to the final 20 minutes of regulation. This didn’t mean Carolina slowed down its pace offensively — the Hurricanes still dominated their opposition in terms of shots on goal. By the end of the game, the Canes more than doubled Tampa Bay’s shots on goal, sending a barrage of 55 shots Vasilevskiy’s way.
Despite the offensive onslaught, Tampa Bay still held a 3-2 lead deep into the third period. All signs pointed to the Lightning clinging onto its advantage, especially with the home side toting a power play. However, defenseman Brady Skjei reminded everyone to always expect the unexpected, burying a shorthanded goal with less than seven minutes remaining.
Skjei skjorty skjnipe pic.twitter.com/2FOGfWHliu— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 4, 2022
Skjei’s shorty evened up the score at 3-3, proving enough to take the contest into overtime. But after that, neither team could find the back of the net in the extra five minutes.
The scoreless OT period forced both goalies back into the net for a six-round shootout. In the fourth round, left wing Teuvo Teräväinen matched Tampa Bay center Ross Colton’s goal, putting the onus on either Jarvis or Aho to make it past Vasilevskiy.
“This isn’t a surprise,” Brind’Amour said. “They have a good goalie, and you’re going to have to fire maybe 50 or 60 [shots] on them — it’s just the way it is. The key is not to get frustrated; the key is to really start generating a chance. If you generate chances, you’re playing the other team’s end, which is what you want to do.”
Ultimately, it was Aho who broke through. As he advanced on Vasilevskiy, Aho handled the biscuit expertly, crossing the puck back and forth in the crease before finally sliding it past his opposition’s outstretched leg.
It wasn’t just Aho who played hero in the shootout, however — Andersen’s effort shouldn’t go understated. He denied nearly every attempt by the Lightning and bought enough time for Aho to do his thing.
“It wasn’t going our way,” Brind’Amour said. “We were playing pretty dominant, and when you play like that, usually you’re going to be ahead — and we weren’t. But, like I said, I love how the guys focused on the next shift, and we obviously had a big play on that shorthanded goal. But overall, I think all the guys just did it right and we got rewarded.”
The Hurricanes will return to Raleigh on Friday, Nov. 4 to face the Buffalo Sabres at PNC Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.