OMAHA, NE — The NC State baseball team fell short in game 11 of the College World Series, losing to the Vanderbilt Commodores 3-1. The Pack entered the game with only 13 players after the start of the game was delayed due to health and safety protocols.
The Wolfpack did not go down without a fight, however, with freshman right-handed pitcher Garrett Payne (5.0 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 BB, 3 K) giving up just one earned run over the course of five innings against the Commodores. Right-handed pitcher/infielder Sam Highfill (3-4) also did his best Shohei Ohtani impression, getting a knock in all but one of his at-bats while playing at first base.
“I looked at it as more of an opportunity than a problem...” Highfill said. “I wanted to be a guy who stepped up, so I was happy. I was excited for the opportunity.”
The Commodores got a stellar performance from their own starting pitcher, right-hander Kumar Rocker, who struck out 11 batters through six innings. Eight of those strikeouts came on his first time through the revamped NC State order, as the Pack started putting the bat on the ball after that.
“We got better at laying off breaking balls in the dirt,” Highfill said. “That was the majority of the strikeouts in the first couple of innings. I think we made a good adjustment on that.”
Despite those adjustments at the plate, Vanderbilt was able to keep the Wolfpack off the scoreboard until the bottom of the fifth. Freshman second baseman Carson Falsken (1-3, BB, 2 K) led off that frame with a bunt single down the third base line, and Highfill singled immediately after him to put two on for the Pack with no one out.
Freshman designated hitter Eddie Eisert (0-4) then grounded out to first to advance both runners, prompting freshman third baseman DeAngelo Giles (0-2, RBI, 2 K) to hit a deep fly ball to left to score Falsken on the sacrifice fly. Junior left fielder Austin Murr (1-4, BB), who normally lines up at first base for the Pack, hit an infield single, but junior center fielder Jonny Butler (1-4, 2 K) struck out swinging to strand both runners and end the fifth.
The Commodores quickly extended their lead back to two runs in the top of the sixth, starting with a leadoff walk that signaled the end of Payne’s day. Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Dalton Feeney (4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) took over on the mound for NC State.
“You couldn’t be more proud of [Payne] and his effort,” said head coach Elliott Avent. “But he’s done that a few times this year, it’s not the first time he’s done that… If we’ve done things the right way and you can lock into the game itself, which obviously he was able to do, and Feeney as well, then this stage doesn’t seem too different than the past places we’ve been on our ascent to get here.”
Entering the bottom of the sixth down 3-1, the Pack proceeded to strand a runner on second base, leaving the bases loaded. NC State would go on to leave runners on first and second in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, respectively. With Feeney keeping the Commodore at bay during that span, it was one missed opportunity after another for the Pack.
“When you’re going against a guy like Kumar Rocker, you can’t leave 12 men on base,“ Avent said. “I know it’s hard to get that hit, because of how good and competitive he is, and he was followed up by some pretty good arms behind him, but I wish we could’ve found a way to scratch a hit there and maybe we’d have had a different outcome.”
Vanderbilt threatened to extend its lead further in the top of the ninth, but a one-out running catch by Murr left the two Commodore baserunners crossed up, making it easy for Murr to make the throw to Highfill at first base for the double play. The bottom half was more of the same for the Pack, as a two-out rally was quashed as junior right fielder Devonte Brown (2-5) grounded into a game-ending fielder’s choice to seal the deal.
The Wolfpack will face Vanderbilt again in an elimination game on Saturday, June 26, with the winner advancing to the College World Series Finals. The game will be aired at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.