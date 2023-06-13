NC State track and field sent ten athletes to compete in the NCAA championships beginning on Wednesday, June 7. Over the course of the competition, seven members of the Pack earned All-American honors, with three of those athletes being First Team All-Americans.
Graduate Cam Murray got the Pack off to a blazing hot start on the first day of competition, setting an NC State record in the 110m hurdles and advancing to the finals with his time of 13.39 seconds. That same day, graduate student Gavin Gaynor competed in the 1500m semifinal, but finished 23rd with his time of 3:47.92 and failed to qualify for the finals.
On day two, the red-and-white began to heat up even more as the women’s distance squad showed off their supreme abilities. In the women’s 10,000m final, senior Kelsey Chmiel and graduate student Allie Hays clocked in at 33:14.09 and 33:54.09, respectively. Chmiel’s efforts earned her eighth place and First Team All-American status while Hays captured 12th place and Second Team All-American status. Graduate Mariah Howlett also competed in the 10,000m, running a time of 35:19.62 and finishing in 20th place.
Junior Katelyn Tuohy wrapped up the women’s distance lineup for that day, finishing in 4:09.83 in the 1500m semifinal to earn fourth place and move on to the finals. Senior Jirah Sidberry also competed on day two, taking 19th in the long jump with her leap of 5.95m.
The third day of competition was graduates Jamar Davis and Timara Chapman’s time to shine. Davis earned Second Team All-American status and placed 14th in the long jump with his mark of 15.65. Meanwhile, Chapman earned top-20 finishes in each of the first four heptathlon events to total 3375 points on the day.
The Pack finished with a bang on the final day of the competition as four athletes earned All-American honors. Chapman ended her collegiate career with a 16th place finish in the heptathlon, totalling 5546 points and earning Second Team All-American status. In the women’s 5000m final, sophomore Amaris Tyynismaa and Chmiel clocked times of 15:44.82 and 16:08.97, respectively. For the first time in her career, Tyynismaa earned First Team All-American honors for her fourth place finish.
Running just under two seconds slower than she had the previous day, Tuohy took seventh place in the 1500m final and earned First Team All-American honors for the 11th time.
Overall, the men’s team finished in 14th place with 14 points, while the women’s squad captured 17th place with 10 points.
