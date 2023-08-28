After a sluggish start to its second game of the 2023 season, NC State men’s soccer used a spirited second half surge to beat USC-Upstate 3-0 at Dail Soccer Stadium in Raleigh.
A slow first half had the red-and-white (2-0) back at the drawing board at halftime, searching for a way to break the 0-0 deadlock. And just minutes later, the Wolfpack roared out of the locker room, scoring three goals within 26 minutes to turn a scoreless match into a 3-0 shutout against the Spartans (1-1).
“I thought the guys responded really well at halftime,” said head coach George Kiefer. “I think there were a lot of back passes, a lot of negative play in the first half, which I think fed what they were doing. So, as soon as the whistle blew in the second half, we were all over them, attacking, running forward, playing forward, scoring goals, and [we were] relentless defensively.”
NC State had its fair share of chances in the first half, but a combination of missed opportunities and saves by the Spartan keeper kept the Pack at bay.
While USC-Upstate’s goalkeeper recorded 6 saves on the day, he couldn’t quell the Wolfpack’s second-half attack. Freshman forward Ervin Cruz was the first to strike, breaking open the game by scoring his first goal of the season off of a fast break.
A large part of the Pack’s second half success came from quick, efficient counterattacking play — a strategy that Kiefer and company have repeatedly emphasized.
“It was textbook to what we've been working on — just tough, good, hard defending,” Kiefer said. “Win it, boom, and in the back of the net. If you can score on one pass, why do you need five? So, that was excellent.”
Ten minutes later, NC State used the counter to score yet another goal. This time, Cruz initiated the attack after stealing the ball and perfectly threading it through the Spartan back line right into the feet of junior forward Luke Hille. From there, Hille didn’t think twice, slipping it right past the opposing keeper for the second score of the night.
“We have been doing a lot of work transitioning into attacking forward, winning the ball up high, breaking forward, and we’ve got the guys to do it,” Hille said. “Ervin won the ball on the side, slipped me in and I just let the ball run across into the box and took it well, one time, and found the back of the net.”
Hille’s goal — and stylish, sliding celebration — promptly riled up Dail Soccer Stadium as the Pack took a 2-0 lead. The Cary, North Carolina native has now scored in both matches this season and seems to be heating up early on in the 2023 season.
“I'm definitely in the groove,” Hille said. “I'm feeling good. My body is feeling good. It's been important this summer – we were in early, working hard. I think the group is very, very well put together. We’ve got a lot of threats going forward, so that adds to me being able to find pockets, being able to run off them and keep working and find opportunities in front of the goal.”
The third goal of the match was scored off of a penalty kick by junior midfielder Will Buete. The penalty came just inside the box in the 75th minute, and Buete buried his shot to the right as Jennings dove to the left to put the third and final tally on the board for the Wolfpack.
By the end of the night, NC State outshot the Spartans 19-5, with 12 shots coming in the second frame. On top of the attack, the red-and-white’s defense held its opponents to just one shot on target, zero corners and three offsides calls. After defending home turf, the Wolfpack will rest briefly before getting on the road for its first away game of the season.
“We’re going to enjoy tonight,” Hille said. “I think it was a good performance. We’re gonna have an off day tomorrow and get back to it. First away trip is always tough, but I think the mentality is good. The group has been performing and everyone is fitting in. We’re just gonna keep rolling with the momentum.”
NC State will travel to Orlando, Florida to play UCF on Friday, Sept. 1. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
