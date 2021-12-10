The Carolina Hurricanes continued their success in Canada this season, getting the overtime win against the Calgary Flames in a low-scoring 2-1 matchup on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Carolina (18-6-1) and Calgary (15-6-6) have two of the top defenses in the NHL but the Hurricanes were down three big names as Brett Pesce and Tony DeAngelo were unable to travel to Canada despite leaving COVID protocol, and Ethan Bear was suffering from a non-COVID illness.
Other names stepped up though to hold the Flames to just one goal on 27 shots, including left wing Teuvo Teravainen who had a huge save to keep the game knotted at one to begin the third period.
Turbo with the save of the night!@Canes | #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/fYkelCkkkN— Bally Sports: Canes (@CanesOnBally) December 10, 2021
Also of note is the Canes’ penalty kill, which was tested against a powerful Calgary powerplay. Entering this matchup, the Hurricanes’ penalty kill was ranked third in the NHL, which made all the difference, as the Flames had five power play chances throughout the game, yet they weren’t able to convert on any of those opportunities.
“It was just kind of a weird night offensively for us but I thought we did ok defensively,” said head coach Rod Brind'Amour. “Obviously killing penalties, it was a big part of the game for both teams but obviously we had a lot more to kill so I thought that was I guess in a way that’s what kept us in the game.”
Tied at one throughout most of the evening, center Sebastian Aho netted the winner in overtime for the Canes with under a minute left, assisted by Teravainen and goalie Frederik Andersen.
“[Aho is] a special player,” Andersen said. “I think a great skater, obviously sees the ice really well and then knowing that it’s 3 on 3 and he knew that he had a lot of space on that left side and yeah, I think he took advantage so it was a great goal.”
Aho also got things started first for the Hurricanes, scoring on the deflection from defensemen Jaccob Slavin just four minutes and fourteen seconds into the action. With two goals on the night, he has now registered at least two or more points in his four consecutive games, dating back to December 2 against the Ottawa Senators.
*chef's kiss* pic.twitter.com/JJm3COhBkW— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 10, 2021
The Flames seemed to have a multitude of chances to tie it throughout the next few minutes, including a penalty-shot opportunity off of former Hurricane Noah Hanifin which went just wide, but Andersen began his impressive performance this evening blocking all ten shots on goal throughout the first period to keep the Canes 1-0 lead.
Hanifin eventually made his way on the scoresheet just under halfway through the second, but that would be the only goal scored until Aho’s difference maker in overtime.
“Yeah it was a good effort through the lineup,” Aho said. “I think guys worked hard. It wasn’t pretty, I know we can be a lot better than that but at the same time we killed a lot of penalties, Freddie was unbelievable at the net, and big plays defensively as a group, so yeah it was a nice win.”
The Canes will continue their road trip throughout Canada and travel just a few hours north to Edmonton to play the Oilers on Saturday, December 11 at 10 p.m.