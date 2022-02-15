After his exceptional play and heroic performances a year ago, sophomore right-handed pitcher and infielder Sam Highfill has established himself as one of the marquee players on this Wolfpack baseball roster.
Highfill’s 2021 season was one to remember, with the second-year freshman at the time making a team-high 16 starts on the mound while leading the team in ERA and a 9-2 starting record. His run in the College World Series was equally, if not more, impressive — tossing a two-hit shutout in a career-high 7.1 innings pitched and stepping up to bat 3-4 in the following game, both against a star-studded Vanderbilt team. Despite the successes and unfathomable levels of media attention, Highfill prefers to keep a lower profile on the diamond.
“[The attention] was new, it was really different for me,” Highfill said. “It's not something that I've ever really had happen, and it's not something that I really love. I guess I kind of like just flying under the radar, it's what I've done for most of my life. … I try not to think about it too much, I try to just stay focused on playing baseball.”
No matter how badly Highfill wants to lay low and focus on his game, the bright lights are going to shine on one of the team’s most promising players. He and sophomore right-handed pitcher Matt Willadsen have set the bar high for themselves in the eyes of Wolfpack faithful. NC State’s preseason No. 10 national ranking has much to do with the talent found in the squad’s bullpen, with the potential success of the team moving forward relying heavily on these two individuals.
It’s no secret there were lessons to be learned after last year’s College World Series appearance for the Pack, but one that jumps off the page is Highfill's ability to handle high-pressure situations.
His composure is one of the tools in his pitching arsenal, which expanded massively during last year’s storybook run. With all the improvements he made on the mound throughout last year, Highfill wanted to turn his attention to a different aspect of his game in the offseason.
“This offseason I was trying to be a leader for my teammates,” Highfill said. “In the fall I wasn't throwing, I took a few months off after a long year. I was in the weight room mainly, but I was out of practice. I was just trying to help the other pitchers, we have so many new guys that I was just trying to make sure that they’re as prepared as possible.”
Leadership roles for this Pack9 unit have certainly been up for grabs with many of last year’s big names making the jump to the pros. Individuals like Tyler McDonough, Jose Torres, Evan Justice and Jonny Butler were just a few of the centerpieces of last season’s team that made their way to the pros at the conclusion of last year’s CWS.
The departure of key offensive players from last year’s team leaves gaps open in the hitting department. Many were left to wonder if Highfill would be seen in a two-way capacity in the upcoming season after his batting performance against MLB talent Kumar Rocker in the College World Series, but Highfill was quick to define his role for this year.
“Hopefully, it doesn't come down to a situation like that again,” Highfill said. “I haven't taken any swings so hopefully it's just on the mound.”
Wolfpack baseball has a lot to prove in the upcoming year after its abrupt exit from last year’s CWS that left many Pack9 fans itching for more. With all the question marks surrounding this team’s now relatively young core, Highfill is poised to be a surefire star for the rest of the unit to feed off of early in the year. His experiences on the field, in the most intense situations, are the makings of a crucial centerpiece for a Wolfpack unit that lost so many of them in the offseason.
There will always be a sliver of hope to see Highfill recreate the performance he had in the Pack’s last game of the CWS, and that versatility is what makes him a premier play for this unit heading into the year. A large portion of that versatility can be attributed to his baseball-oriented mind, which has drawn praise from coaches and teammates alike.
“I've always said about Sam Highfill since he's been here, he's just a baseball player,” said head coach Elliott Avent. “Sam just has a high IQ for the sport that he's playing. He competes at a high level without getting flustered. Nerves are a part of any game that you play; whether you're on the first tee at Augusta or you're preparing for a Final Four run in basketball, nerves are part of everything. Sam tempers that as well as anybody we've had here, and he's always done that. He's an amazing person and a very good baseball player.”
The first on-field look at Highfill since June 2021 comes in the Pack’s season and home opener against Evansville on Friday, Feb. 18. The opening pitch is set for 3 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ACC Network Extra. For live coverage of the matchup, and many more of the Pack9’s games to come this year, make sure to follow @TechSports on Twitter to stay up to date on the No. 10 team in the nation.