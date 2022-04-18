The NC State softball team dropped all three games against Georgia Tech on Friday and Saturday.
The Wolfpack (28-18, 5-13 ACC) continues to struggle against ACC competition, with the Yellow Jackets (31-12, 11-10) handing NC State its latest series of losses. The Wolfpack only has six more ACC games in the regular season, and has lost any chance of breaking even in ACC play.
The Pack was shutout 3-0 in the first game, then lost 9-1 in six innings on day two. Finally, the Pack dropped game three 5-1. Throughout the series, both offense and defense failed to keep up and could not find any counters for Georgia Tech.
Pitching
Graduate lefty Maddie McPherson appeared in all three games, and did the heavy lifting in games one and three. She pitched a complete game in the series opener and was one out away from a complete game in the series finale. In game one, McPherson was credited with all three runs and four earned runs in game three, while she was given the loss both times. In her appearance in game two, she only pitched two outs, striking out one of the two batters she faced.
Redshirt sophomore righty Aisha Weixlmann started game two, pitching 3.1 innings. In those three innings, she gave up six runs with zero home runs. Weixlmann also got the final out in game three as she continues to lead the Pack in strikeouts with 121 on the season. McPherson trails the sophomore with 97 and is on pace for 100.
Freshman first baseman and righty Michele Tarpay came in relief in game two, pitching 1.1 innings, giving up three runs off of two hits and walked five batters. The game ended before Tarpay could get the final two outs.
Batting
The Wolfpack offense was virtually nonexistent in the series, only scoring the two runs and combining for six hits in the three games against a tough roster of Georgia Tech pitchers. The team had a batting average of .091, and drew 10 walks, while producing zero homers in the series.
Freshman infielder Taylor Ensley earned a hit in game two and three, including a double in game three. Fifth year catcher Sam Sack was credited with the RBI in game two and graduate left fielder Taylor Johnson brought in the run in game three.
NC State will take a break from conference play to take on the ECU Pirates at home. First pitch against the Pirates is set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. Then, the Pack will travel to Massachusetts to take on Boston College in a three game series.