NC State men’s tennis’ only representative in the NCAA Singles Championships, No. 25 fifth-year Alexis Galarneau, bowed out of the tournament in the round of 16 on Tuesday, May 25 in a loss to Aleksander Kovacecic of Illinois. The 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 loss caps off an illustrious career for Galarneau at State.
Galarneau cruised to a first round victory over No. 15 Trent Bryde from Georgia on May 23, winning 6-1, 6-4. The Canadian set the tone early by going up 5-0 in the first set. Bryde put up more of a fight in the second set, but Galarneau was eventually able to put the match away. This win marks Galarneau’s first advancement to round of 32 in the singles championship.
Galarneau kept his foot on the gas in the next round, stomping No. 42 Adria Soriano Barrera 6-1, 6-0 on May 24. This win earned Galarneau the distinction of All-American, his second consecutive season receiving this honor. This made him just the third player in the history of the Wolfpack program to be given this honor twice.
The fifth-year’s postseason came to an end the next day on May 25, as he lost his round of 16 match to Kovacecic 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. Galarneau and Kovacecic battled it out for two sets as they each secured a set victory by a score of 6-4, but Galarneau ultimately caved in the third set, losing 6-0.
Galarneau completes his career at NC State with an all-time singles record of 65-36 in addition to a career doubles record of 60-30.