CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Just like Kenan Memorial Stadium has been renamed “Carter-Finley West,” you can now call Carmichael Arena “Reynolds Coliseum West.”
For the 10th straight time, the NC State wrestling team took down North Carolina, this time in dominant fashion by a score of 28-6 to clinch a share of the ACC regular season championship.
The No. 5 Wolfpack (14-1, 4-1 ACC) dominated from start to finish in front of a majority-red crowd, winning eight of 10 bouts against the Tar Heels (6-9, 2-3 ACC) and continuing to own the series.
“Our fans obviously take this rivalry seriously, and our guys understand and know what’s at stake,” said head coach Pat Popolizio. “They come to compete and represent NC State with pride and passion, and that’s what you get from this group. Our culture and mentality is to come in here and win and make our fanbase proud.”
NC State started out with back-to-back decisions to begin the match, the first by way of a top-10 showdown in the 141-pound bout between No. 6 sophomore Ryan Jack and UNC’s No. 9 Lachlan McNeil. Jack got ahead early and held on late for a 7-5 win, giving the Pack an early 3-0 lead. Jack also bounced back in a big way after dropping a top-five bout the week prior against Pitt.
The second win came from No. 17 freshman Jackson Arrington, who beat UNC’s Wil Guida 10-6 in the 149-pound bout. The decision victory gave NC State three more points and made it a 6-0 match two bouts in.
It was a different story in the 157-pound bout, which saw another top-10 showdown between No. 7 sophomore Ed Scott and UNC’s No. 2 Austin O’Connor, the latter of whom won the national championship at 149 pounds in 2021. O’Connor got the better of Scott, beating him 3-1 to give the Heels their first three points, and he even mocked NC State by throwing up a wolf sign and pretending to slash it in front of the Wolfpack faithful.
That was about the highlight of the night for UNC, who only won one more bout the rest of the way. The Pack got back on the board as No. 26 freshman Matty Singleton bounced back from a loss against Pitt to beat UNC’s Joey Mazzara 6-2 and pad the lead to 9-3.
In last year’s match between the two teams, UNC’s Clay Lautt stunned everyone in attendance at Reynolds Coliseum when he pulled off a stunning pin against NC State’s Hayden Hidlay, who at that point had not lost an ACC bout in his six-year career.
This time, No. 12 Lautt was paired against No. 28 redshirt junior Alex Faison for NC State, and Faison returned the favor, scoring a 6-1 upset win and giving the Pack a 12-3 win. Out of all of NC State’s wins of the night, Faison’s had to have been one of the sweetest.
“I think that’s a match that Hayden probably wins 19 times out of 20 — [Lautt] obviously got pretty lucky, and it felt good to get that one back for Hayden,” Faison said. “That’s one that I really wanted to get back, and it was personal this week.”
In a match that seemed decided from the start, No. 3 redshirt junior Trent Hidlay dominated UNC’s Carson Tenold 24-9, earning a tech fall for the Pack. Before the match, UNC’s No. 11 Gavin Kane was expected to start; instead the Tar Heels rolled with the less experienced option, which resulted in a beatdown. The bout consisted of Hidlay throwing down Tenold on repeat, giving NC State a commanding 17-3 lead as he and the Wolfpack crowd raised the roof.
“It’s domination,” Hidlay said. “It’s our culture versus theirs, our lifestyle versus theirs; if we compare those every year, we’re going to come out on top,” Hidlay said. “We wrestle harder, we train harder, we compete hard, and our fans love watching that.”
The 194-pound bout was a much tighter battle, with No. 8 sophomore Isaac Trumble prevailing 3-1 over UNC’s Max Shaw. The bout featured only one takedown, which was the difference on the scoreboard. With the win, the Wolfpack stretched its lead to 20-3.
No. 11 redshirt sophomore Owen Trephan got off to a rocky start in the heavyweight bout against UNC’s Brandon Whitman before turning it up in a 17-6 major decision. An early takedown for Whitman was the high point for the Heels; Trephan turned a 0-2 deficit into a 10-2 lead. The major decision gave the Pack a 24-3 edge overall.
In the 125-pound bout, freshman Troy Hohman lost 8-5 to North Carolina’s No. 24 Jack Wagner, a seven-year collegiate wrestling vet. Hohman refused to go down easy, but Wagner’s experience outmatched Hohman and gave Carolina its second and last win of the night, making the score 24-6.
To close the night, No. 18 redshirt sophomore Kai Orine dominated the 133-pound bout, convincingly beating Carolina’s Jace Palmer 10-1. The dominant performance capped off the 28-6 win, much to the delight of the large contingent of traveling Wolfpack fans.
“It felt like we were in the home building,” Popolizio said. “I think we probably had more people here.”
With the regular season in the books, the Wolfpack will prepare to host the ACC championships. The all-day event in Reynolds Coliseum will be on March 5. Last year, NC State won four of the 10 individual championships while winning the team title for the fourth consecutive season.