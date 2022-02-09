This season has been far from ideal for NC State men’s basketball. Between the injuries and tough losses, many Pack fans are ready to put this season behind them and look ahead to the future of the Wolfpack.
Right now, NC State has two signed players and one commitment across the 2022 and 2023 classes, including five-star guard Robert Dillingham. Let's take a look at how the future members of the Pack are faring this season for their respective high schools.
Robert Dillingham, 2023 point guard, Donda Academy (CA)
Ranked the No. 9 player in the country and the No. 1 guard, Dillingham is a huge commitment for the Wolfpack. If he eventually signs with NC State, he will be the second-highest rated high school recruit to ever play for the Wolfpack
In his first season at Donda Academy after moving from North Carolina, Dillingham is putting on a show. Just log on to Youtube and type in his name to see what head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff are getting. There is a real reason for the hype.
Rob Dillingham is too dang SHIFTY; put on a SHOW last night in Miami 🤯 pic.twitter.com/O9Ltfv2GEJ— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 3, 2022
Dillingham played for the U16 USA Basketball team at the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship. He helped lead the team to a 6-0 record while averaging 15.7 points per game and 6.2 assists.
If and when Dillingham plays at NC State, as opposed to directly going to the professional realm, he will be a day-one starter and has a chance to etch his name into the Wolfpack’s history books.
Shawn Phillips, 2022 center, Dream City Christian (AZ)
At 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, Phillips is a four-star center that attends prep school at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona. He chose NC State over the likes of Indiana and Cincinnati.
Playing a national schedule at Dream City has allowed Phillips to go up against the best in high school basketball which will help prepare him for the ACC. He is currently averaging a double-double with 12.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
Shawn Phillips (@shawnphillipsj1) had em another big night @DCCHoops 😤. The @PackMensBball commit is smart, physical, & will be ready for the level of comp in the #ACC #GoPack 🐺🔥🔥. pic.twitter.com/QqYcxa6Y6G— Ballers Bridge (@BallersBridge) November 28, 2021
Like many of the other bigs Keatts recruits, Phillips is a great defender of the rim and averages 2.4 blocks per game this season.
Assuming the Pack retains most of its bigs, it may be a while until the Wolfpack faithful sees Phillips in action. In recent years, Keatts has shown a propensity to prioritize freshman minutes to guards — as seen with sophomore guard Cam Hayes, freshman guard Terquavion Smith and former NC State guard Shakeel Moore — as opposed to younger bigs, who he often gives a year or so to develop.
L.J. Thomas, 2022 point guard, Bull City Prep (NC)
Rated as the fourth-best player in the state by 24/7 Sports, Thomas is a 6-foot-2, 190 pound point guard for Bull City Prep. He recently signed for the Wolfpack in November.
Director of Basketball Scouting at 24/7 Sports Jerry Meyer describes Thomas as “a strong point guard with a powerful physique. Has physical game on both sides of the ball.”
2022 LJ Thomas highlights with Team Loaded NC! @LJThomas_ @teamloadednc pic.twitter.com/V06Pat3BDt— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms_) August 20, 2021
Like freshman guard Breon Pass, Thomas has a chance to earn some spot minutes early into his Wolfpack tenure, especially depending on what happens with Smith and redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron this offseason. If one or both players end up leaving the program for the transfer market or the NBA, Thomas could see some early action.