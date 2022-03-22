The NC State softball team defeated the Campbell Camels 2-0 on Tuesday, March 22 inside Dail Softball Stadium, snapping its seven-game losing streak.
Graduate shortstop Randi Farricker helped propel the Wolfpack (20-10, 2-7 ACC) past the Camels (14-10, 3-3 Big South) with a home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth, securing the Pack’s 2-0 win.
Farricker’s home run was just the Pack’s second hit of the game and the third overall in the low-scoring matchup. In the bottom of the second, redshirt sophomore infielder Libby Whittaker singled, bringing freshman first baseman Michele Tarpey in for the score.
In the top of the second, Campbell threatened to score with two outs and the bases loaded but redshirt sophomore righty Aisha Weixlmann dispatched the final Camel batter to set up the Wolfpack offense.
Weixlmann (7 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 7 K) got the start and the win for NC State, giving her an 8-4 record on the year. It was a strong performance for Weixlmann, holding the Camels to just one hit and throwing 49 strikes against 25 batters faced.
Next up, NC State begins a weekend series against UNC-Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill. The first pitch of the first game of the series is set for 6 p.m. and that game can be streamed on ACCNX.